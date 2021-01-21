Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the tweltth episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights for the big UFC 257 card this weekend.

Drinking game: every time Dan or myself butcher pronouncing a fighter’s name, take a shot.

Enjoy!

#UFC257 Preview & Picks w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland

That Conor McGregor guy returns on Saturday and the boys break it down

They also make picks for every other fight on the card

Will something epic happen to bring Khabib back? https://t.co/9a268QL92a pic.twitter.com/eh6UWATCpl — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) January 21, 2021

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 12 - UFC 257 Preview & Picks