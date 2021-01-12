MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 10 - Holloway vs Kattar Preview & Picks

 

Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the tenth episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights for the UFC’s debut on ABC TV this weekend!

Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

