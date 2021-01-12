Readers, lend me your ears – below is a link to the tenth episode of the MMA Gambling Podcast on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network. Hosted by me, co-hosted by MMA Manifesto senior writer Daniel Vreeland, we make picks for all the fights for the UFC’s debut on ABC TV this weekend!

Enjoy!

#HollowayVsKattar preview w/ @JeffFoxWriter & @GumbyVreeland

#UFCFightIsland returns from hiatus for the first time ever on ABC!

The boys break down the complete card and try to find some live dogs amongst the chalk

The return of #chunkyguys! https://t.co/Msd3Dz86eI pic.twitter.com/xHQG6dixVe — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) January 11, 2021

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Gambling Podcast - Episode 10 - Holloway vs Kattar Preview & Picks