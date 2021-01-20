Michael Chandler Career Earnings

(partial Bellator only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Bellator 85 – Jan 17/13 – W (Hawn) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

Bellator 106 – Nov 2/13 – L (Alvarez) – $95,000

Bellator 131 – Nov 15/14 – L (Brooks) – $25,000

Bellator 165 – Nov 19/16 – W (Henderson) – $50,000

Bellator 192 – Jan 20/18 – W (Yamauchi) – $50,000

Career Earnings: $254,000

