Michael Chandler Career Earnings
(partial Bellator only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)
- denotes an estimated purse
Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event
Bellator 85 – Jan 17/13 – W (Hawn) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)
Bellator 106 – Nov 2/13 – L (Alvarez) – $95,000
Bellator 131 – Nov 15/14 – L (Brooks) – $25,000
Bellator 165 – Nov 19/16 – W (Henderson) – $50,000
Bellator 192 – Jan 20/18 – W (Yamauchi) – $50,000
Career Earnings: $254,000
