Joaquin Buckley Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Oleinik – Aug 8/20 – L (Holland) – $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 11/20 – W (Kasanganay) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 255 – Nov 21/20 – W (Wright) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $164,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Joaquin Buckley Career Earnings