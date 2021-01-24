Joanne Calderwood Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 20 Finale – Dec 12/14 – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Gonzaga vs Cro Cop 2 – Apr 11/15 – L (Moroz) – $10,000*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Leites – Jul 18/15 – W (Casey) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: MacDonald vs Thompson – Jun 18/16 – W (Letourneau) – $26,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 203 – Sept 10/16 – L (Andrade) – $27,500 ($25,000 show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Nelson vs Ponzinibbio – Jul 16/17 – L (Calvillo) – $25,000 ($25,000 to show, $5,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Gaethje vs Vick – Aug 25/18 – W (Faria) – $55,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Lipski) – $65,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Chookagian) – $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 242 – Sept 7/19 – W (Lee) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Shahbazyan – Aug 1/20 – L (Maia) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 257 – Jan 23/21 – W (Eye) – $120,000 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $642,500

