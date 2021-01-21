There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Douglas Lima
|360.5
|2
|3
|Yaroslav Amosov
|214
|3
|2
|Neiman Gracie
|190
|4
|6
|Michael Page
|148
|5
|5
|Benson Henderson
|126
|6
|8
|Aviv Gozali
|100
|7
|7
|Logan Storley
|91
|8
|9
|Oliver Enkamp
|84
|9
|27
|Jason Jackson
|78.5
|10
|11
|Joey Davis
|68
|11
|10
|Kemran Lachinov
|65.5
|12
|13
|Derek Anderson
|61
|13
|14
|Robson Gracie Jr
|60
|14
|15
|Curtis Millender
|57
|15
|NR
|Billy Goff
|54.5
|16
|NR
|Shamil Nikaev
|50
|17
|16
|Raymond Daniels
|47.5
|18
|17
|Kastriot Xhema
|40
|19
|18
|Sabah Homasi
|38.5
|20
|20
|Killys Mota
|36
|21
|21
|Lewis Long
|34
|21
|21
|Simon Smotritsky
|34
|23
|23
|Walter Gahadza
|32.5
|24
|24
|Jake Smith
|32
|25
|26
|Raphael Uchegbu
|27.5
|26
|27
|Moses Murrietta
|27
|27
|25
|Khonry Gracie
|26.5
|28
|29
|Kiefer Crosbie
|26
|29
|31
|David Pacheco
|22.5
|30
|32
|Jordan Mein
|22
|31
|44
|Roman Faraldo
|20
|32
|33
|Stefano Paterno
|18
|33
|35
|Aaron Chalmers
|16
|33
|33
|Mark Lemminger
|16
|35
|36
|Kyle Crutchmer
|13
|36
|38
|Albert Gonzales
|10
|36
|37
|Pat Casey
|10
|38
|39
|Constantin Gnusariov
|9.5
|38
|44
|Jaleel Willis
|9.5
|40
|41
|Alan Omer
|5
|41
|43
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|3.5
|42
|44
|Bobby Lee
|0
|42
|44
|Bobby Voelker
|0
|42
|44
|Giovanni Melillo
|0
|42
|44
|Kywan Gracie
|0
|42
|44
|Ross Houston
|0
|42
|44
|Scott Futrell
|0
Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings
Bellator Performance Based Rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Jan 20/21