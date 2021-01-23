Amanda Ribas Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses or PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs dos Santos – Jun 29/19 – W (Whitmire) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Joanna vs Waterson – Oct 15/19 – W (Dern) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Lee vs Oliveira – Mar 14/20 – W (Markos) – $43,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 251 – $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $142,500

