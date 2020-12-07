Congratulations to dan for winning our UFC Vegas 16 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 256 on Dec 12th. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Jack Hermansson – 77%

Ovince Saint Preux – 56%

Roman Dolidze – 77%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 81-33 (71%)



UFC Vegas 16 Pick ‘Em Results

1 dan 7 2 Robert Oakes 6 2 Ryan A. MacDonald 6 4 Adrian Sunnex 5 4 Ash K 5 4 daniel 5 4 Dave K. 5 4 Neil H. 5 9 Agus Susanto 4 9 John F 4 9 Sam Keary 4 9 SternFan74 4 9 Umar Zaheer 4 14 Andrew Nixon 3 14 Bryce Gerrey 3 14 Dalton Smith 3 14 Herman Martinez 3 14 larry chaput 3 14 Michael J. 3 14 Rodney 3 14 Ryan McGuire 3 14 theJawas 3 14 Tristan Ezra long 3 14 Tristan Raye 3 25 Ben Hilder 2 25 Ben Lyford 2 25 Brandon Kaplan 2 25 james 2 25 James Weise 2 25 Lucas Neufeld 2 25 ryanC 2 25 Steve Risk 2 25 The MMA Manifesto 2 34 Cameron Walsh 1 34 Daniel Meehan 1 34 Eduardo Ramos 1 34 Ibrahim 1 34 Isaac 1 34 Jake A 1 34 Michael V 1 34 Nathan H. 1 34 Nicholas Cochran 1 34 Oliver 1 34 Omar Abdulla 1 45 Alex Gray 0 45 danny 0

2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 190 2 Herman Martinez 182 3 Michael J. 174 3 Sternfan74 174 5 Nathan H. 169 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 168 The MMA Manifesto 164 7 Dan 157 8 ryanC 149 9 Cameron Walsh 148 9 Isaac 148

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 16 Pick 'Em Results