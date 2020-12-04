Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 4 Stipe Miocic Heavyweight 554 2 3 1 Khabib Nurmagomedov Lightweight 548 3 2 3 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 539.5 4 4 Henry Cejudo Bantamweight 501 5 5 5 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 497.5 6 6 1W Amanda Nunes Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 479 7 7 6 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 453 8 8 2 Jon Jones Heavyweight 396 9 13 11 Deiveson Figueiredo Flyweight 395 10 10 2W Valentina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 363.5 11 11 15 Francis Ngannou Heavyweight 330.5 12 9 10 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 328 13 12 8 Max Holloway Featherweight 321.5 14 14 Tyron Woodley Welterweight 312 15 15 Colby Covington Welterweight 310.5 16 16 14 Tony Ferguson Lightweight 303.5 17 17 4W Rose Namajunas Women’s Strawweight 297 18 21 Leon Edwards Welterweight 289 19 19 7 Dustin Poirier Lightweight 287 20 20 Brian Ortega Featherweight 285 21 21 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 282 22 22 Jan Blachowicz Light Heavyweight 277.5 23 18 13 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 268.5 24 NR Santiago Ponzinibbio Welterweight 261 25 23 12 Conor McGregor Welterweight 259 26 24 3W Zhang Weili Women’s Strawweight 256 27 25 9 Petr Yan Bantamweight 242.5 28 26 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 229.5 29 27 Curtis Blaydes Heavyweight 228.5 30 49 Glover Teixeira Light Heavyweight 221 31 28 Gilbert Burns Welterweight 218 32 29 Dan Hooker Lightweight 205.5 33 30 Jorge Masvidal Welterweight 204.5 34 31 Kevin Lee Lightweight 203 35 32 Derek Brunson Middleweight 202 36 33 Cory Sandhagen Bantamweight 201.5 37 34 5W Jessica Andrade Women’s Flyweight 198 38 35 Alistair Overeem Heavyweight 197.5 39 36 Marlon Moraes Bantamweight 195.5 40 37 Josh Emmett Featherweight 190.5 41 38 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 187.5 42 39 Stephen Thompson Welterweight 182 43 40 Vicente Luque Welterweight 180 44 41 Jack Hermansson Middleweight 176.5 45 42 Beneil Dariush Lightweight 176 46 43 Cody Garbrandt Flyweight 175.5 47 44 Josh Emmett Lightweight 175 48 45 Kelvin Gastelum Middleweight 172 49 47 Carlos Diego Ferreira Lightweight 171 50 48 Anthony Pettis Welterweight 169 51 49 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Middleweight 163 52 51 7W Germaine de Randamie Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 159.5 53 52 Dominick Cruz Bantamweight 157 54 53 Chan Sung Jung Featherweight 156 55 55 Song Yadong Featherweight 154.5 56 56 Darren Till Middleweight 153 57 57 Neil Magny Welterweight 152 57 68 Rafael dos Anjos Lightweight 152 59 319 Jared Cannonier Middleweight 151.5 60 58 Anthony Rocco Martin Welterweight 148.5 60 58 Marlon Vera Bantamweight 148.5 62 60 Jairzinho Rozenstruick Heavyweight 147.5 62 111 Uriah Hall Middleweight 147.5 64 61 Michael Chiesa Welterweight 146 65 83 Anthony Smith Light Heavyweight 143 66 63 Alexander Hernandez Lightweight 141 66 62 Derrick Lewis Heavyweight 141 68 89 Sean Strickland Middleweight 140.5 69 64 Paulo Costa Middleweight 138.5 69 64 Ryan Hall Featherweight 138.5 71 69 Muslim Salikhov Welterweight 136.5 72 70 Marvin Vettori Middleweight 136 73 71 Frankie Edgar Bantamweight 135 74 72 Johnny Walker Light Heavyweight 134 75 73 Francisco Trinaldo Lightweight 132.5 76 74 Dominick Reyes Light Heavyweight 131 77 104 Brandon Moreno Flyweight 130.5 78 74 Jimmie Rivera Featherweight 130 79 76 Drew Dober Lightweight 129.5 79 54 Paul Felder Lightweight 129.5 81 77 Pedro Munhoz Bantamweight 128 82 78 James Krause Welterweight 126.5 83 79 Rob Font Bantamweight 126 84 80 Aleksei Oleinik Heavyweight 124 85 81 Joseph Benavidez Flyweight 122 86 82 Ovince Saint Preux Light Heavyweight 121 87 96 Alexander Volkov Heavyweight 120 87 83 Volkan Oezdemir Light Heavyweight 120 89 86 Claudio Silva Welterweight 118.5 90 87 Calvin Kattar Featherweight 117.5 91 88 Gregor Gillespie Lightweight 116.5 92 89 Al Iaquinta Lightweight 116 92 89 Brad Tavares Middleweight 116 92 89 Chris Weidman Middleweight 116 92 89 Geoff Neal Welterweight 116 92 89 Robbie Lawler Welterweight 116 97 95 Demian Maia Welterweight 113 98 97 Song Yadong Bantamweight 112 98 97 Yoel Romero Middleweight 112 100 99 Junior dos Santos Heavyweight 111.5 101 100 Jimmy Crute Light Heavyweight 111 101 85 6W Joanna Jedrzejczyk Women’s Strawweight 111 103 66 Thiago Santos Light Heavyweight 110.5 104 101 David Teymur Lightweight 110 105 102 Scott Holtzman Lightweight 109.5 106 103 Leonardo Santos Lightweight 109 107 106 Ian Heinisch Middleweight 105 107 106 Jose Aldo Bantamweight 105 109 109 Warlley Alves Welterweight 103 110 178 Tai Tuivasa Heavyweight 101 111 110 Aleksandar Rakic Light Heavyweight 100 112 111 Edmen Shahbazyan Middleweight 99.5 113 113 Alexey Kunchenko Welterweight 99 113 113 Fabricio Werdum Heavyweight 99 115 116 Brian Kelleher Bantamweight 97 115 116 Cody Stamann Featherweight 97 115 116 Shamil Abdurakhimov Heavyweight 97 118 119 Ricky Simon Bantamweight 96.5 119 154 Casey Kenney Bantamweight 96 119 182 Paul Craig Light Heavyweight 96 121 121 Sodiq Yusuff Featherweight 95.5 122 123 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 94.5 122 123 Jake Matthews Welterweight 94.5 122 123 Matt Brown Welterweight 94.5 122 123 Maycee Barber Women’s Flyweight 94.5 126 127 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Welterweight 94 126 193 Khaos Williams Welterweight 94 128 128 Nik Lentz Featherweight 93.5 129 129 Edson Barboza Featherweight 93 130 130 Li Jingliang Welterweight 92 130 130 Renato Moicano Lightweight 92 132 132 Shane Burgos Featherweight 91.5 133 133 Randy Brown Welterweight 91 134 108 Abdul Razak Alhassan Welterweight 90.5 135 135 Jim Miller Lightweight 89 135 136 Nikita Krylov Light Heavyweight 89 137 246 10W Katlyn Chookagian Women’s Flyweight 88.5 138 137 Vinc Pichel Lightweight 87 139 138 Dan Ige Featherweight 86.5 140 139 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 86 141 140 Nate Diaz Welterweight 85.5 142 141 Arnold Allen Featherweight 84 143 119 Alex Perez Flyweight 83.5 144 142 Irene Aldana Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 83 145 143 Trevin Giles Middleweight 82.5 146 115 Walt Harris Heavyweight 82 147 168 Magomed Ankalaev Light Heavyweight 80.5 148 146 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Welterweight 80 148 146 Matt Schnell Flyweight 80 150 193 Lauren Murphy Women’s Flyweight 76.5 150 152 Omari Akhmedov Middleweight 76.5 150 146 Raoni Barcelos Bantamweight 75.5 153 155 Yancy Medeiros Lightweight 75 154 240 Miguel Baeza Welterweight 74.5 155 156 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira Light Heavyweight 74 155 208 Kevin Holland Middleweight 74 157 157 Zabit Magomedsharipov Featherweight 73.5 158 164 Darren Elkins Featherweight 73 159 144 Brendan Allen Middleweight 72.5 159 158 Eddie Wineland Bantamweight 72.5 159 134 Mike Perry Welterweight 72.5 162 161 Amanda Ribas Women’s Strawweight 71.5 163 162 Ilir Latifi Heavyweight 71 163 153 Tom Breese Middleweight 71 165 163 Rani Yahya Bantamweight 70.5 166 164 Ben Rothwell Heavyweight 70 166 145 Nathaniel Wood Bantamweight 70 168 166 Hakeem Dawodu Featherweight 69.5 169 167 Said Nurmagomedov Bantamweight 68.5 170 168 9W Aspen Ladd Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 68 170 168 Grant Dawson Featherweight 68 170 168 Khama Worthy Lightweight 68 170 168 Ryan Spann Light Heavyweight 68 174 175 Davi Ramos Lightweight 67.5 175 149 Andre Fili Featherweight 66.5 175 177 Damir Hadzovic Lightweight 66.5 175 151 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua Light Heavyweight 66.5 178 324 Greg Hardy Heavyweight 66 178 149 8W Holly Holm Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 66 180 180 Carla Esparza Women’s Strawweight 64.5 181 181 Urijah Faber Bantamweight 64 182 175 Alan Jouban Welterweight 63 183 182 Magomed Mustafaev Lightweight 62.5 183 182 Mirsad Bektic Featherweight 62.5 183 182 Virna Jandiroba Women’s Strawweight 62.5 186 159 Ion Cutelaba Light Heavyweight 62 187 188 Megan Anderson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 61.5 188 189 Gillian Robertson Women’s Flyweight 61 188 159 Marcos Rogerio de Lima Heavyweight 61 190 187 Alejandro Perez Bantamweight 60.5 190 190 Dwight Grant Welterweight 60.5 190 190 Ketlen Vieira Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60.5 193 281 Bryce Mitchell Featherweight 60 193 193 Jalin Turner Lightweight 60 193 193 Lerone Murphy Featherweight 60 193 193 Ricardo Ramos Featherweight 60 193 193 Sara McMann Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 60 193 193 Sean O’Malley Bantamweight 60 199 202 Alexander Gustafsson Heavyweight 59 199 202 Sergei Pavlovich Heavyweight 59 199 202 Zak Cummings Middleweight 59 202 350 Alexander Romanov Heavyweight 57.5 202 168 12W Cynthia Calvillo Women’s Flyweight 57.5 202 206 Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight 57.5 205 NR Chris Gruetzemacher Lightweight 57 205 461 Joaquin Buckley Middleweight 57 205 207 Song Kenan Welterweight 57 208 209 Herbert Burns Featherweight 56 208 209 Mickey Gall Welterweight 56 208 209 Montana De La Rosa Women’s Flyweight 56 211 182 Daniel Rodriguez Welterweight 55.5 211 212 Marcin Tybura Heavyweight 55.5 211 178 Stefan Struve Heavyweight 55.5 214 190 Alex Morono Welterweight 55 214 213 Lyman Good Welterweight 55 214 NR Shavkat Rakhmonov Welterweight 55 217 214 Darren Stewart Middleweight 54.5 217 214 Dhiego Lima Welterweight 54.5 217 214 Joanne Calderwood Women’s Flyweight 54.5 220 219 Bryan Barberena Welterweight 54 220 219 Jonathan Martinez Featherweight 54 220 340 Nicolas Dalby Welterweight 54 220 219 Ramazan Emeev Welterweight 54 224 313 Giga Chikadze Featherweight 53.5 224 222 Jessica Eye Women’s Flyweight 53.5 224 222 Mackenzie Dern Women’s Strawweight 53.5 224 222 Raphael Assuncao Bantamweight 53.5 228 193 Jennifer Maia Women’s Flyweight 53 229 226 Chris Daukaus Heavyweight 52.5 229 226 Ciryl Gane Heavyweight 52.5 229 225 Krzysztof Jotko Middleweight 52.5 232 228 Diego Sanchez Welterweight 52 232 228 Jeremy Stephens Featherweight 52 232 228 Sabina Mazo Women’s Flyweight 52 235 231 Arman Tsarukyan Lightweight 51.5 235 231 Karl Roberson Middleweight 51.5 235 231 Khamzat Chimaev Middleweight 51.5 235 202 Luke Sanders Bantamweight 51.5 235 231 Peter Sobotta Welterweight 51.5 240 235 Gerald Meerschaert Middleweight 51 240 235 Makwan Amirkhani Featherweight 51 242 238 Movsar Evloev Featherweight 50 242 238 Roxanne Modafferi Women’s Flyweight 50 244 240 Michelle Waterson Women’s Strawweight 49.5 244 240 Nicco Montano Women’s Flyweight 49.5 244 240 Siyar Bahadurzada Welterweight 49.5 247 214 Brandon Royval Flyweight 49 247 244 Ottman Azaitar Lightweight 49 249 289 Andrei Arlovski Heavyweight 48.5 250 246 Gabriel Benitez Lightweight 48 251 248 Tyson Nam Flyweight 47.5 252 249 Angela Hill Women’s Strawweight 47 252 249 Ed Herman Light Heavyweight 47 254 251 Nasrat Haqparast Lightweight 46.5 255 253 Marion Reneau Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 46 256 366 13W Yan Xiaonan Women’s Strawweight 45.5 257 254 Clay Guida Lightweight 45 257 254 Damon Jackson Featherweight 45 257 254 Shana Dobson Women’s Flyweight 45 257 254 Viviane Araujo Women’s Flyweight 45 261 259 Andre Muniz Middleweight 44.5 261 259 Askar Askarov Flyweight 44.5 263 261 Eryk Anders Middleweight 44 263 245 Tim Means Welterweight 44 265 262 Andrew Sanchez Middleweight 43.5 265 264 Joel Alvarez Lightweight 43.5 265 262 Sam Alvey Light Heavyweight 43.5 268 264 Devonte Smith Lightweight 43 268 264 Khalil Rountree Jr Light Heavyweight 43 268 264 Sean Brady Welterweight 43 268 264 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 43 272 237 14W Claudia Gadelha Women’s Strawweight 42.5 272 269 Gavin Tucker Featherweight 42.5 274 270 Danny Roberts Welterweight 42 274 193 Doo Ho Choi Featherweight 42 274 270 Jessica-Rose Clark Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 42 277 272 Drakkar Klose Lightweight 41 278 274 Blagoy Ivanov Heavyweight 40.5 278 274 John Makdessi Lightweight 40.5 278 386 Max Griffin Welterweight 40.5 281 251 Alexander Yakovlev Lightweight 40 281 276 Charles Rosa Lightweight 40 281 276 Daniel Pineda Featherweight 40 281 276 Jiri Prochazka Light Heavyweight 40 281 276 Nate Landwehr Featherweight 40 281 254 Takashi Sato Welterweight 40 287 282 Lando Vannata Lightweight 38 287 282 Michal Oleksiejczuk Light Heavyweight 38 289 284 Kyung Ho Kang Bantamweight 37.5 289 284 Michael Johnson Lightweight 37.5 291 286 Amanda Lemos Women’s Strawweight 37 291 286 Mayra Bueno Silva Women’s Flyweight 37 291 NR Rick Glenn Lightweight 37 291 286 Rodolfo Vieira Middleweight 37 295 272 Bobby Green Lightweight 36.5 296 289 Lina Lansberg Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 36 296 289 Mike Grundy Featherweight 36 298 292 Emily Whitmire Women’s Strawweight 35.5 299 214 Alex Oliveira Welterweight 35 299 293 Gadzhimurad Antigulov Light Heavyweight 35 299 293 Macy Chiasson Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 299 293 Marc Diakiese Lightweight 35 299 293 Markus Perez Middleweight 35 299 293 Polyana Viana Women’s Strawweight 35 299 293 Sarah Moras Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 35 306 299 Mario Bautista Bantamweight 34.5 307 302 Alex Caceres Featherweight 34 307 408 Antonina Shevchenko Women’s Flyweight 34 307 302 Billy Quarantillo Featherweight 34 307 302 Kevin Aguilar Lightweight 34 307 302 Roosevelt Roberts Lightweight 34 312 306 Alonzo Menifield Light Heavyweight 33.5 312 306 Joe Solecki Lightweight 33.5 324 308 Michel Pereira Welterweight 33 324 450 Miles Johns Bantamweight 33 316 309 Andre Ewell Bantamweight 32.5 316 309 Da Un Jung Light Heavyweight 32.5 316 309 Julian Erosa Featherweight 32.5 319 313 Ryan Benoit Flyweight 32 320 315 Karolina Kowalkiewicz Women’s Strawweight 31.5 321 299 Ariane Lipski Women’s Flyweight 31 321 316 Raquel Pennington Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 31 323 317 Augusto Sakai Heavyweight 30.5 323 317 Zubaira Tukhugov Featherweight 30.5 325 319 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy Heavyweight 30 325 319 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 30 325 521 Jonathan Pearce Featherweight 30 325 319 L’udovit Klein Featherweight 30 325 319 Mounir Lazeez Welterweight 30 330 NR Cub Swanson Featherweight 29.5 330 324 Kyler Phillips Bantamweight 29.5 330 324 Montel Jackson Bantamweight 29.5 333 327 Mads Burnell Featherweight 29 333 327 Sergey Spivak Heavyweight 29 333 309 Tanner Boser Heavyweight 29 333 327 Tecia Torres Women’s Strawweight 29 337 330 Poliana Botelho Women’s Flyweight 28.5 337 330 Sijara Eubanks Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 28.5 349 332 Alan Patrick Lightweight 28 349 NR Tim Elliott Flyweight 28 341 333 Bea Malecki Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27.5 341 333 Don Madge Lightweight 27.5 341 333 Ji Yeon Kim Women’s Flyweight 27.5 341 333 Juan Espino Heavyweight 27.5 345 340 Brad Riddell Lightweight 27 345 340 Charles Jourdain Featherweight 27 345 340 Kyle Nelson Featherweight 27 345 340 Wu Yanan Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 27 349 345 Andrea Lee Women’s Flyweight 26.5 349 345 Frank Camacho Lightweight 26.5 349 299 Louis Smolka Bantamweight 26.5 352 347 Austin Hubbard Lightweight 26 352 347 Jose Alberto Quinonez Bantamweight 26 354 349 Chris Gutierrez Bantamweight 25.5 355 NR Adrian Yanez Bantamweight 25 355 350 Amir Albazi Flyweight 25 355 350 Darrick Minner Featherweight 25 355 350 Douglas Silva de Andrade Featherweight 25 355 350 Julio Arce Featherweight 25 355 NR Phil Hawes Middleweight 25 355 NR Sasha Palatnikov Welterweight 25 362 357 Felice Herrig Women’s Strawweight 24.5 362 357 Matt Frevola Lightweight 24.5 362 475 Nathan Maness Bantamweight 24.5 362 357 Rafael Fiziev Lightweight 24.5 362 357 Shane Young Featherweight 24.5 362 357 Yana Kunitskaya Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 24.5 368 363 Alessio Di Chirico Middleweight 24 369 366 Danny Henry Featherweight 23.5 369 366 Laureano Staropoli Welterweight 23.5 371 369 Claudio Puelles Lightweight 23 371 333 Devin Clark Light Heavyweight 23 371 363 Enrique Barzola Bantamweight 23 371 369 Felicia Spencer Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 23 371 450 Thiago Moises Lightweight 23 376 371 Anthony Hernandez Middleweight 22.5 376 371 Christian Aguilera Welterweight 22.5 376 371 Gokhan Saki Light Heavyweight 22.5 376 371 Jordan Griffin Featherweight 22.5 376 371 Julian Marquez Middleweight 22.5 376 350 Kay Hanson Women’s Strawweight 22.5 376 350 Khalid Taha Bantamweight 22.5 376 371 Klidson Abreu Light Heavyweight 22.5 376 371 Modestas Bukauskas Light Heavyweight 22.5 385 379 Marina Rodriguez Women’s Strawweight 22 385 379 Omar Morales Featherweight 22 387 381 Alex White Lightweight 21.5 387 333 Jack Marshman Middleweight 21.5 387 381 Jared Gordon Featherweight 21.5 390 385 Alexa Grasso Women’s Flyweight 20.5 390 357 Ashlee Evans-Smith Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 20.5 390 403 Oskar Piechota Middleweight 20.5 393 386 David Zawada Welterweight 20 393 521 Dustin Jacoby Light Heavyweight 20 393 383 Gian Villante Heavyweight 20 393 521 Gustavo Lopez Bantamweight 20 393 386 JJ Aldrich Women’s Flyweight 20 393 386 Maryna Moroz Women’s Strawweight 20 393 363 Maurice Greene Heavyweight 20 393 NR Miranda Maverick Women’s Flyweight 20 393 386 Punahele Soriano Middleweight 20 393 371 Spike Carlyle Featherweight 20 393 386 Taila Santos Women’s Flyweight 20 393 386 Yorgan De Castro Heavyweight 20 405 395 Cortney Casey Women’s Flyweight 19.5 405 395 Makhmud Muradov Middleweight 19.5 407 397 Randy Costa Bantamweight 19 408 398 Jake Collier Heavyweight 18.5 409 399 Brianna Van Buren Women’s Strawweight 18 409 399 Christos Giagos Lightweight 18 409 399 Dalcha Lungiambula Light Heavyweight 18 409 399 Kron Gracie Featherweight 18 413 403 Charles Byrd Middleweight 17.5 413 403 Darko Stosic Light Heavyweight 17.5 413 403 Davey Grant Bantamweight 17.5 413 386 Rachael Ostovich Women’s Flyweight 17.5 413 333 Thomas Almeida Featherweight 17.5 418 407 Teruto Ishihara Bantamweight 16.5 419 408 15W Julianna Pena Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 16 420 410 Mark De La Rosa Bantamweight 15.5 421 475 Su Mudaerji Flyweight 14.5 422 412 Jack Shore Bantamweight 14 422 412 Mark Madsen Lightweight 14 422 412 Pannie Kianzad Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 14 422 412 Raulian Paiva Flyweight 14 426 416 Damir Ismagulov Lightweight 13.5 426 416 Kai Kara-France Flyweight 13.5 426 416 Steven Peterson Featherweight 13.5 429 518 Gina Mazany Women’s Flyweight 13 429 419 Hunter Azure Bantamweight 13 429 419 Joseph Duffy Lightweight 13 429 419 Loma Lookboonmee Women’s Strawweight 13 429 419 Mike Trizano Featherweight 13 429 419 Rogerio Bontorin Flyweight 13 435 424 Livia Renata Souza Women’s Strawweight 12.5 436 425 Bethe Correia Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 12 436 425 Erik Koch Welterweight 12 436 425 Molly McCann Women’s Flyweight 12 436 425 Youssef Zalal Featherweight 12 440 465 Ashley Yoder Women’s Strawweight 11.5 441 431 Mike Rodriguez Light Heavyweight 10.5 442 NR Cory McKenna Women’s Strawweight 10 442 432 Court McGee Welterweight 10 442 432 Danaa Batgerel Bantamweight 10 442 432 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 10 442 521 Jason Witt Welterweight 10 442 432 Justin Tafa Heavyweight 10 442 432 Justine Kish Women’s Flyweight 10 442 432 Luigi Vendramini Lightweight 10 442 432 Maxim Grishin Light Heavyweight 10 442 432 Mike Davis Featherweight 10 442 432 Priscila Cachoeira Women’s Flyweight 10 442 432 Tristan Connelly Lightweight 10 442 432 William Knight Light Heavyweight 10 455 446 David Dvorak Flyweight 9.5 455 446 Jun Yong Park Middleweight 9.5 455 446 Karol Rosa Women’s Flyweight 9.5 455 446 Tracy Cortez Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9.5 459 450 Aleksa Camur Light Heavyweight 9 459 450 Benito Lopez Bantamweight 9 459 432 Jordan Wright Middleweight 9 459 432 Liana Jojua Women’s Flyweight 9 459 450 Mariya Agapova Women’s Flyweight 9 459 450 Matt Sayles Featherweight 9 459 450 Rodrigo Nascimento Heavyweight 9 459 450 Veronica Macedo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 9 467 458 Heili Alateng Bantamweight 8.5 467 458 Julia Avila Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 8.5 467 458 Lucie Pudilova Women’s Flyweight 8.5 467 429 Randa Markos Women’s Strawweight 8.5 471 461 Cole Smith Bantamweight 8 471 461 Guido Cannetti Bantamweight 8 471 461 Maki Pitolo Middleweight 8 474 465 Frankie Saenz Bantamweight 7.5 474 465 Jordan Espinosa Flyweight 7.5 474 465 Liu Pingyuan Bantamweight 7.5 474 465 Nad Narimani Featherweight 7.5 474 465 Sheymon Moraes Featherweight 7.5 479 471 Emil Meek Welterweight 7 480 472 Alexis Davis Women’s Flyweight 6.5 481 473 Trevor Smith Middleweight 6 482 474 Hannah Cifers Women’s Strawweight 5.5 483 475 Abu Azaitar Middleweight 5 483 521 Anderson dos Santos Bantamweight 5 483 521 Bill Algeo Featherweight 5 483 475 Carlos Condit Welterweight 5 483 475 Carlos Felipe Heavyweight 5 483 475 Daniel Chavez Featherweight 5 483 475 Danilo Marques Light Heavyweight 5 483 521 Don’Tale Mayes Heavyweight 5 483 475 Dusko Todorovic Middleweight 5 483 475 Fares Ziam Lightweight 5 483 475 Guram Kutateladze Lightweight 5 483 NR Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 5 483 475 Jamall Emmers Featherweight 5 483 475 John Allan Light Heavyweight 5 483 NR Kanako Murata Women’s Strawweight 5 483 475 Kennedy Nzechukwu Light Heavyweight 5 483 521 Kyle Daukaus Middleweight 5 483 475 Mallory Martin Women’s Strawweight 5 483 475 Matthew Semelsberger Welterweight 5 483 475 Miranda Granger Women’s Flyweight 5 483 475 Nassourdine Imavov Middleweight 5 483 521 Norma Dumont Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 5 483 521 Parker Porter Heavyweight 5 483 475 Roman Dolidze Light Heavyweight 5 483 475 Seung Woo Choi Featherweight 5 483 475 Shamil Gamzatov Light Heavyweight 5 483 475 Tagir Ulanbekov Flyweight 5 483 521 Tony Gravely Bantamweight 5 483 475 Tony Kelley Bantamweight 5 512 499 Alex da Silva Lightweight 4.5 512 NR Anthony Birchak Bantamweight 4.5 512 499 Chase Hooper Featherweight 4.5 512 499 Daniel Teymur Featherweight 4.5 512 499 Felipe Colares Bantamweight 4.5 512 499 Impa Kasanganay Middleweight 4.5 512 499 Irwin Rivera Bantamweight 4.5 512 NR Justin Jaynes Lightweight 4.5 512 475 Kai Kamaka III Featherweight 4.5 512 499 Luana Carolina Women’s Flyweight 4.5 512 499 Mizuki Inoue Women’s Strawweight 4.5 512 499 Saparbek Safarov Middleweight 4.5 512 499 Sean Woodson Featherweight 4.5 512 499 Sergey Khandozhko Welterweight 4.5 512 499 Wellington Turman Middleweight 4.5 527 515 Aleksandra Albu Women’s Strawweight 4 527 429 Bartosz Fabinski Middleweight 4 527 515 Brok Weaver Lightweight 4 527 515 Chris Fishgold Featherweight 4 527 NR Geraldo de Freitas Bantamweight 4 527 499 Luiz Garagorri Featherweight 4 527 499 Miranda Granger Women’s Strawweight 4 534 518 Jessin Ayari Lightweight 3.5 534 518 Vince Morales Featherweight 3.5 536 521 Aalon Cruz Featherweight 0 536 521 Aaron Phillips Bantamweight 0 536 521 Abubakar Nurmagomedov Welterweight 0 536 521 Adam Yandiev Middleweight 0 536 521 Alan Badout Heavyweight 0 536 521 Alen Amedovski Middleweight 0 536 521 Alexander Munoz Lightweight 0 536 521 Ali AlQaisi Bantamweight 0 536 521 Andreas Michailidis Light Heavyweight 0 536 521 Anthony Ivy Welterweight 0 536 521 Antonio Arroyo Middleweight 0 536 NR Antonio Braga Neto Middleweight 0 536 521 Ariane Carnelossi Women’s Strawweight 0 536 521 Austin Lingo Featherweight 0 536 521 Ben Sosoli Heavyweight 0 536 521 Bruno Silva Flyweight 0 536 521 Cameron Else Bantamweight 0 536 NR Carlton Minus Lightweight 0 536 NR Charlie Ontiveros Middleweight 0 536 NR Cody Durden Flyweight 0 536 521 Cole Williams Welterweight 0 536 521 Diana Belbita Women’s Flyweight 0 536 521 Domingo Pilarte Bantamweight 0 536 NR Dustin Stoltzfus Middleweight 0 536 521 Gabriel Green Welterweight 0 536 521 Gabriel Silva Bantamweight 0 536 521 Hannah Goldy Women’s Strawweight 0 536 521 Ike Villanueva Light Heavyweight 0 536 521 Jacob Kilburn Featherweight 0 536 45 Jacob Malkoun Middleweight 0 536 521 Jai Herbert Lightweight 0 536 NR Jamey Simmons Featherweight 0 536 521 Jamie Mullarkey Lightweight 0 536 NR Jared Gooden Welterweight 0 536 521 Jarjis Danho Heavyweight 0 536 521 Jerome Rivera Flyweight 0 536 521 Jinh Yu Frey Women’s Strawweight 0 536 521 John Castaneda Bantamweight 0 536 521 Jonny Munoz Featherweight 0 536 NR Jordan Williams Middleweight 0 536 NR Josh Parisian Heavyweight 0 536 521 Joshua Culibao Featherweight 0 536 521 Journey Newson Bantamweight 0 536 521 Julija Stoliarenko Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 536 521 Justin Frazier Heavyweight 0 536 521 KB Bhullar Middleweight 0 536 NR Kevin Natividad Bantamweight 0 536 NR Lara Procopio Women’s Flyweight 0 536 NR Lilya Shakirova Women’s Flyweight 0 536 NR Louis Cosce Welterweight 0 536 521 Malcolm Gordon Flyweight 0 536 521 Marcin Prachnio Light Heavyweight 0 536 521 Mark Striegl Bantamweight 0 536 521 Martin Day Bantamweight 0 536 521 Mateusz Gamrot Lightweight 0 536 521 Matt Wiman Lightweight 0 536 521 Michel Batista Heavyweight 0 536 521 Nicolae Negumereanu Light Heavyweight 0 536 521 Niklas Stolze Welterweight 0 536 521 Ode Osbourne Flyweight 0 536 521 Peter Barrett Featherweight 0 536 521 Philipe Lins Heavyweight 0 536 NR Ramiz Brahimaj Welterweight 0 536 521 Ray Rodriguez Featherweight 0 536 521 Rhys McKee Welterweight 0 536 521 Rodrigo Vargas Lightweight 0 536 521 Roman Kopylov Middleweight 0 536 521 Roque Martinez Heavyweight 0 536 521 Sarah Alpar Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 536 521 Shanna Young Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 536 521 Stephanie Egger Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 536 521 Steve Garcia Featherweight 0 536 521 Suman Mokhtarian Featherweight 0 536 521 Sung Bin Jo Featherweight 0 536 521 T.J. Brown Featherweight 0 536 521 T.J. Laramie Featherweight 0 536 521 Timur Valiev Bantamweight 0 536 521 Todd Duffee Heavyweight 0 536 521 Trevin Jones Bantamweight 0 536 521 Vanessa Melo Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 536 NR Victor Rodriguez Bantamweight 0 536 521 Vincent Cachero Featherweight 0 536 521 Vinicius Moreira Light Heavyweight 0 536 521 Zarah Fairn dos Santos Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght 0 536 521 Zarrukh Adashev Flyweight 0 536 521 Zhalgas Zhumagulov Flyweight 0



Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

