There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Israel Adesanya 539.5 2 2 2 Robert Whittaker 268.5 3 3 8 Derek Brunson 202 4 5 9 Kelvin Gastelum 172 5 11 6 Marvin Vettori 165 6 7 5 Darren Till 153 7 8 4 Jared Cannonier 151.5 8 4 7 Jack Hermansson 148 9 9 10 Uriah Hall 147.5 10 15 Sean Strickland 140.5 11 10 3 Paulo Costa 138.5 12 6 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza 133 13 12 14 Brad Tavares 116 13 12 11 Chris Weidman 116 15 16 15 Ian Heinisch 105 16 17 12 Edmen Shahbazyan 99.5 17 21 16 Kevin Holland 95.5 18 18 Trevin Giles 82.5 19 NR Antonio Carlos Junior 80 20 20 13 Omari Akhmedov 73.5 21 19 Brendan Allen 72.5 22 22 Tom Breese 71 23 23 Zak Cummings 59 24 35 Joaquin Buckley 57 25 24 Darren Stewart 54.5 26 25 Krzysztof Jotko 52.5 27 26 Karl Roberson 51.5 27 26 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5 29 28 Gerald Meerschaert 51 30 29 Andre Muniz 44.5 31 30 Eryk Anders 44 32 31 Andrew Sanchez 43.5 33 32 Rodolfo Vieira 37 34 33 Markus Perez 35 35 36 Phil Hawes 25 36 37 Alessio Di Chirico 24 37 38 Anthony Hernandez 22.5 37 38 Julian Marquez 22.5 39 40 Jack Marshman 21.5 40 43 Oskar Piechota 20.5 41 41 Punahele Soriano 20 42 42 Makhmud Muradov 19.5 43 NR Dalcha Lungiambula 18 44 43 Charles Byrd 17.5 45 46 Dricus du Plessis 10 46 49 Jun Yong Park 9.5 47 46 Jordan Wright 9 48 50 Maki Pitolo 8 49 53 Abu Azaitar 5 49 53 Dusko Todorovic 5 49 60 Kyle Daukaus 5 49 53 Nassourdine Imavov 5 53 57 Impa Kasanganay 4.5 53 57 Wellington Turman 4.5 55 45 Bartosz Fabinski 4 55 NR Deron Winn 4 57 60 Adam Yandiev 0 57 60 Alen Amedovski 0 57 60 Antonio Arroyo 0 57 60 Antonio Braga Neto 0 57 60 Charlie Ontiveros 0 57 NR Dustin Stoltzfus 0 57 60 Jacob Malkoun 0 57 60 Jordan Williams 0 57 60 KB Bhullar 0 57 60 Roman Kopylov 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

