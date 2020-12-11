There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Light Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Jan Blachowicz 277.5 2 2 2 Glover Teixeira 221 3 7 7 Anthony Smith 143 4 4 10 Johnny Walker 134 5 5 4 Dominick Reyes 131 6 7 8 Volkan Oezdemir 120 7 9 14 Jimmy Crute 111 8 3 3 Thiago Santos 110.5 9 10 5 Aleksandar Rakic 100 10 16 15 Paul Craig 96 11 6 Ovince Saint Preux 91 12 11 9 Nikita Krylov 89 13 12 12 Magomed Ankalaev 80.5 14 14 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira 74 15 15 13 Ryan Spann 68 16 13 Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua 66.5 17 17 Ion Cutelaba 62 18 NR 16 Jamahal Hill 54.5 19 18 Ed Herman 47 20 19 Sam Alvey 43.5 21 20 Khalil Rountree Jr 43 22 21 6 Jiri Prochazka 40 23 22 Michal Oleksiejczuk 38 24 24 Alonzo Menifield 33.5 25 25 Da Un Jung 32.5 26 26 Devin Clark 23 27 27 Gokhan Saki 22.5 27 27 Klidson Abreu 22.5 27 27 Modestas Bukauskas 22.5 30 43 Dustin Jacoby 20 31 31 Dalcha Lungiambula 18 32 32 Darko Stosic 17.5 33 38 Roman Dolidze 14.5 34 33 Mike Rodriguez 10.5 35 34 Maxim Grishin 10 35 34 William Knight 10 37 37 Aleksa Camur 9 38 38 Danilo Marques 5 38 38 Kennedy Nzechukwu 5 38 38 Shamil Gamzatov 5 41 38 John Allan 4.5 42 43 Andreas Michailidis 0 42 43 Ike Villanueva 0 42 43 Marcin Prachnio 0 42 43 Nicolae Negumereanu 0 42 43 Vinicius Moreira 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

