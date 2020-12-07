There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 1 Stipe Miocic 554 2 2 Jon Jones 396 3 3 2 Francis Ngannou 330.5 4 4 3 Curtis Blaydes 228.5 5 5 6 Alistair Overeem 197.5 6 6 4 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 147.5 7 7 5 Derrick Lewis 141 8 8 11 Aleksei Oleinik 124 9 9 7 Alexander Volkov 120 10 10 8 Junior dos Santos 111.5 11 11 Tai Tuivasa 101 12 12 Fabricio Werdum 99 13 13 9 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97 14 14 12 Walt Harris 82 15 16 Ilir Latifi 71 16 17 Ben Rothwell 70 17 30 Greg Hardy 66 18 15 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 61 19 18 Alexander Gustafsson 59 19 18 13 Sergei Pavlovich 59 21 33 Alexander Romanov 57.5 22 20 Marcin Tybura 55.5 22 20 Stefan Struve 55.5 24 22 Chris Daukaus 52.5 24 22 15 Ciryl Gane 52.5 26 26 16 Andrei Arlovski 48.5 27 24 Tom Aspinall 43 28 25 14 Blagoy Ivanov 40.5 29 28 10 Augusto Sakai 30.5 30 29 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 31 31 Sergey Spivak 29 31 27 Tanner Boser 29 33 32 Juan Espino 27.5 34 37 Jake Collier 21 35 34 Maurice Greene 20 35 36 Yorgan De Castro 20 37 35 Gian Villante 16 38 38 Justin Tafa 10 39 39 Rodrigo Nascimento 9 40 40 Carlos Felipe 5 40 42 Don’Tale Mayes 5 40 42 Parker Porter 5 43 42 Alan Badout 0 43 42 Ben Sosoli 0 43 42 Jarjis Danho 0 43 NR Josh Parisian 0 43 42 Justin Frazier 0 43 42 Michel Batista 0 43 42 Philipe Lins 0 43 42 Roque Martinez 0 43 42 Todd Duffee 0





Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings

