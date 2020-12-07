There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Stipe Miocic
|554
|2
|2
|Jon Jones
|396
|3
|3
|2
|Francis Ngannou
|330.5
|4
|4
|3
|Curtis Blaydes
|228.5
|5
|5
|6
|Alistair Overeem
|197.5
|6
|6
|4
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|147.5
|7
|7
|5
|Derrick Lewis
|141
|8
|8
|11
|Aleksei Oleinik
|124
|9
|9
|7
|Alexander Volkov
|120
|10
|10
|8
|Junior dos Santos
|111.5
|11
|11
|Tai Tuivasa
|101
|12
|12
|Fabricio Werdum
|99
|13
|13
|9
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|97
|14
|14
|12
|Walt Harris
|82
|15
|16
|Ilir Latifi
|71
|16
|17
|Ben Rothwell
|70
|17
|30
|Greg Hardy
|66
|18
|15
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|61
|19
|18
|Alexander Gustafsson
|59
|19
|18
|13
|Sergei Pavlovich
|59
|21
|33
|Alexander Romanov
|57.5
|22
|20
|Marcin Tybura
|55.5
|22
|20
|Stefan Struve
|55.5
|24
|22
|Chris Daukaus
|52.5
|24
|22
|15
|Ciryl Gane
|52.5
|26
|26
|16
|Andrei Arlovski
|48.5
|27
|24
|Tom Aspinall
|43
|28
|25
|14
|Blagoy Ivanov
|40.5
|29
|28
|10
|Augusto Sakai
|30.5
|30
|29
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|30
|31
|31
|Sergey Spivak
|29
|31
|27
|Tanner Boser
|29
|33
|32
|Juan Espino
|27.5
|34
|37
|Jake Collier
|21
|35
|34
|Maurice Greene
|20
|35
|36
|Yorgan De Castro
|20
|37
|35
|Gian Villante
|16
|38
|38
|Justin Tafa
|10
|39
|39
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|9
|40
|40
|Carlos Felipe
|5
|40
|42
|Don’Tale Mayes
|5
|40
|42
|Parker Porter
|5
|43
|42
|Alan Badout
|0
|43
|42
|Ben Sosoli
|0
|43
|42
|Jarjis Danho
|0
|43
|NR
|Josh Parisian
|0
|43
|42
|Justin Frazier
|0
|43
|42
|Michel Batista
|0
|43
|42
|Philipe Lins
|0
|43
|42
|Roque Martinez
|0
|43
|42
|Todd Duffee
|0
Check back Friday for our light heavyweight rankings
