Dec 7, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Cody Stamann (red gloves) fights Song Yadong (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Featherweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453
2 2 2 Max Holloway 320.5
3 3 3 Brian Ortega 285
4 4 8 Josh Emmett 190.5
5 5 6 Chan Sung Jung 156
6 6 Song Yadong 154.5
7 8 Jimmie Rivera 130
8 9 7 Calvin Kattar 117.5
9 11 Cody Stamann 97
10 14 11 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5
11 16 16 Edson Barboza 93
12 15 Nik Lentz 91.5
12 17 13 Shane Burgos 91.5
14 18 12 Dan Ige 86.5
15 19 10 Arnold Allen 84
16 20 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5
17 21 Darren Elkins 73
18 22 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5
19 37 Gavin Tucker 68
19 23 Grant Dawson 68
21 24 Andre Fili 66.5
22 25 Mirsad Bektic 62.5
23 26 15 Bryce Mitchell 60
23 26 Lerone Murphy 60
23 26 Ricardo Ramos 60
26 30 Herbert Burns 56
27 31 Jonathan Martinez 54
28 32 Giga Chikadze 53.5
29 33 9 Jeremy Stephens 52
30 34 Makwan Amirkhani 51
31 35 Movsar Evloev 50
32 47 Cub Swanson 48
32 45 Ilia Topuria 48
34 36 Damon Jackson 40.5
35 NR Charles Rosa 40
35 38 Nate Landwehr 40
37 38 Daniel Pineda 36
37 40 Mike Grundy 36
39 41 Alex Caceres 34
40 41 Billy Quarantillo 30
40 81 Jonathan Pearce 30
40 43 Julian Erosa 30
40 45 L’udovit Klein 30
44 48 Mads Burnell 29
45 49 Charles Jourdain 27
45 49 Kyle Nelson 27
45 44 Zubaira Tukhugov 27
48 51 Darrick Minner 25
48 51 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25
48 51 Julio Arce 25
51 54 Shane Young 24.5
52 55 Danny Henry 23.5
53 56 Jordan Griffin 22.5
54 58 Omar Morales 22
55 59 Jared Gordon 21.5
56 56 Spike Carlyle 20
57 60 Kron Gracie 18
58 61 Thomas Almeida 17.5
59 74 Chase Hooper 14
60 62 Steven Peterson 13.5
61 63 Mike Trizano 13
62 64 Youssef Zalal 12
63 65 Mike Davis 10
64 66 Matt Sayles 9
65 67 Nad Narimani 7.5
65 67 Sheymon Moraes 7.5
67 81 Bill Algeo 5
67 69 Daniel Chavez 5
67 69 Jamall Emmers 5
67 69 Seung Woo Choi 5
71 74 Daniel Teymur 4.5
71 69 Kai Kamaka III 4.5
71 74 Sean Woodson 4.5
74 78 Chris Fishgold 4
75 80 Vince Morales 3.5
76 81 Austin Lingo 0
76 81 Jacob Kilburn 0
76 81 Jamey Simmons 0
76 81 Jonny Munoz 0
76 81 Joshua Culibao 0
76 81 Peter Barrett 0
76 81 Ray Rodriguez 0
76 81 Steve Garcia 0
76 81 Suman Mokhtarian 0
76 81 Sung Bin Jo 0
76 81 T.J. Brown 0
76 81 T.J. Laramie 0
76 81 Vincent Cachero 0



Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 28/20