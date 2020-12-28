There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Alexander Volkanovski 453 2 2 2 Max Holloway 320.5 3 3 3 Brian Ortega 285 4 4 8 Josh Emmett 190.5 5 5 6 Chan Sung Jung 156 6 6 Song Yadong 154.5 7 8 Jimmie Rivera 130 8 9 7 Calvin Kattar 117.5 9 11 Cody Stamann 97 10 14 11 Sodiq Yusuff 95.5 11 16 16 Edson Barboza 93 12 15 Nik Lentz 91.5 12 17 13 Shane Burgos 91.5 14 18 12 Dan Ige 86.5 15 19 10 Arnold Allen 84 16 20 4 Zabit Magomedsharipov 73.5 17 21 Darren Elkins 73 18 22 Hakeem Dawodu 69.5 19 37 Gavin Tucker 68 19 23 Grant Dawson 68 21 24 Andre Fili 66.5 22 25 Mirsad Bektic 62.5 23 26 15 Bryce Mitchell 60 23 26 Lerone Murphy 60 23 26 Ricardo Ramos 60 26 30 Herbert Burns 56 27 31 Jonathan Martinez 54 28 32 Giga Chikadze 53.5 29 33 9 Jeremy Stephens 52 30 34 Makwan Amirkhani 51 31 35 Movsar Evloev 50 32 47 Cub Swanson 48 32 45 Ilia Topuria 48 34 36 Damon Jackson 40.5 35 NR Charles Rosa 40 35 38 Nate Landwehr 40 37 38 Daniel Pineda 36 37 40 Mike Grundy 36 39 41 Alex Caceres 34 40 41 Billy Quarantillo 30 40 81 Jonathan Pearce 30 40 43 Julian Erosa 30 40 45 L’udovit Klein 30 44 48 Mads Burnell 29 45 49 Charles Jourdain 27 45 49 Kyle Nelson 27 45 44 Zubaira Tukhugov 27 48 51 Darrick Minner 25 48 51 Douglas Silva de Andrade 25 48 51 Julio Arce 25 51 54 Shane Young 24.5 52 55 Danny Henry 23.5 53 56 Jordan Griffin 22.5 54 58 Omar Morales 22 55 59 Jared Gordon 21.5 56 56 Spike Carlyle 20 57 60 Kron Gracie 18 58 61 Thomas Almeida 17.5 59 74 Chase Hooper 14 60 62 Steven Peterson 13.5 61 63 Mike Trizano 13 62 64 Youssef Zalal 12 63 65 Mike Davis 10 64 66 Matt Sayles 9 65 67 Nad Narimani 7.5 65 67 Sheymon Moraes 7.5 67 81 Bill Algeo 5 67 69 Daniel Chavez 5 67 69 Jamall Emmers 5 67 69 Seung Woo Choi 5 71 74 Daniel Teymur 4.5 71 69 Kai Kamaka III 4.5 71 74 Sean Woodson 4.5 74 78 Chris Fishgold 4 75 80 Vince Morales 3.5 76 81 Austin Lingo 0 76 81 Jacob Kilburn 0 76 81 Jamey Simmons 0 76 81 Jonny Munoz 0 76 81 Joshua Culibao 0 76 81 Peter Barrett 0 76 81 Ray Rodriguez 0 76 81 Steve Garcia 0 76 81 Suman Mokhtarian 0 76 81 Sung Bin Jo 0 76 81 T.J. Brown 0 76 81 T.J. Laramie 0 76 81 Vincent Cachero 0





Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Dec 28/20