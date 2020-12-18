There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5 2 2 7 Tyron Woodley 312 3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5 4 4 4 Leon Edwards 289 5 5 Santiago Ponzinibbio 257 6 7 3 Gilbert Burns 218 7 8 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5 8 9 6 Stephen Thompson 182 9 10 11 Vicente Luque 180 10 11 13 Anthony Pettis 169 11 12 10 Neil Magny 152 12 13 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5 13 16 Muslim Salikhov 136.5 14 17 James Krause 126.5 15 18 Claudio Silva 118.5 16 19 12 Geoff Neal 116 16 19 15 Robbie Lawler 116 18 21 8 Demian Maia 113 19 24 Alexey Kunchenko 99 20 25 Jake Matthews 94.5 20 25 Matt Brown 94.5 22 27 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94 22 38 Khaos Williams 94 24 28 Li Jingliang 92 25 14 9 Michael Chiesa 91 25 29 Randy Brown 91 27 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5 28 23 Warlley Alves 88 29 31 14 Belal Muhammad 86 30 32 Nate Diaz 85.5 31 33 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80 32 48 Miguel Baeza 74.5 33 30 Mike Perry 72.5 34 34 Alan Jouban 63 35 36 Dwight Grant 60.5 36 39 Song Kenan 57 37 40 Mickey Gall 56 38 35 Daniel Rodriguez 55.5 39 36 Alex Morono 55 39 41 Lyman Good 55 39 41 Shavkat Rakhmonov 55 42 43 Dhiego Lima 54.5 43 44 Bryan Barberena 54 43 57 Nicolas Dalby 54 43 44 Ramazan Emeev 54 46 46 Diego Sanchez 52 47 NR 16 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5 47 47 Peter Sobotta 51.5 49 48 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5 50 50 Tim Means 44 51 52 Sean Brady 43 52 60 Max Griffin 40.5 53 51 Takashi Sato 40 54 54 Alex Oliveira 35 55 55 Michel Pereira 33 56 56 Mounir Lazeez 30 57 NR Sasha Palatnikov 25 58 58 Laureano Staropoli 23.5 59 59 Christian Aguilera 22.5 60 60 David Zawada 20 61 63 Erik Koch 12 62 64 Jason Witt 10 63 64 Court McGee 9 64 66 Emil Meek 7 64 67 Carlos Condit 5 66 67 Matthew Semelsberger 5 67 69 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5 67 70 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0 67 70 Anthony Ivy 0 67 70 Cole Williams 0 67 70 Gabriel Green 0 67 NR Jared Gooden 0 67 NR Louis Cosce 0 67 70 Niklas Stolze 0 67 NR Ramiz Brahimaj 0 67 70 Rhys McKee 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Ranking: Welterweights: Dec 18/20