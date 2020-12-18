Nov 16, 2019; Sao Paolo, BRAZIL; James Krause (blue gloves) reacts to fight against Sergio Moraes (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Ginsasio do Ibirapuera. Mandatory Credit: Jason Da Silva-USA TODAY Sportsh

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Kamaru Usman 497.5
2 2 7 Tyron Woodley 312
3 3 2 Colby Covington 310.5
4 4 4 Leon Edwards 289
5 5 Santiago Ponzinibbio 257
6 7 3 Gilbert Burns 218
7 8 5 Jorge Masvidal 204.5
8 9 6 Stephen Thompson 182
9 10 11 Vicente Luque 180
10 11 13 Anthony Pettis 169
11 12 10 Neil Magny 152
12 13 Anthony Rocco Martin 148.5
13 16 Muslim Salikhov 136.5
14 17 James Krause 126.5
15 18 Claudio Silva 118.5
16 19 12 Geoff Neal 116
16 19 15 Robbie Lawler 116
18 21 8 Demian Maia 113
19 24 Alexey Kunchenko 99
20 25 Jake Matthews 94.5
20 25 Matt Brown 94.5
22 27 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 94
22 38 Khaos Williams 94
24 28 Li Jingliang 92
25 14 9 Michael Chiesa 91
25 29 Randy Brown 91
27 22 Abdul Razak Alhassan 90.5
28 23 Warlley Alves 88
29 31 14 Belal Muhammad 86
30 32 Nate Diaz 85.5
31 33 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 80
32 48 Miguel Baeza 74.5
33 30 Mike Perry 72.5
34 34 Alan Jouban 63
35 36 Dwight Grant 60.5
36 39 Song Kenan 57
37 40 Mickey Gall 56
38 35 Daniel Rodriguez 55.5
39 36 Alex Morono 55
39 41 Lyman Good 55
39 41 Shavkat Rakhmonov 55
42 43 Dhiego Lima 54.5
43 44 Bryan Barberena 54
43 57 Nicolas Dalby 54
43 44 Ramazan Emeev 54
46 46 Diego Sanchez 52
47 NR 16 Khamzat Chimaev 51.5
47 47 Peter Sobotta 51.5
49 48 Siyar Bahadurzada 49.5
50 50 Tim Means 44
51 52 Sean Brady 43
52 60 Max Griffin 40.5
53 51 Takashi Sato 40
54 54 Alex Oliveira 35
55 55 Michel Pereira 33
56 56 Mounir Lazeez 30
57 NR Sasha Palatnikov 25
58 58 Laureano Staropoli 23.5
59 59 Christian Aguilera 22.5
60 60 David Zawada 20
61 63 Erik Koch 12
62 64 Jason Witt 10
63 64 Court McGee 9
64 66 Emil Meek 7
64 67 Carlos Condit 5
66 67 Matthew Semelsberger 5
67 69 Sergey Khandozhko 4.5
67 70 Abubakar Nurmagomedov 0
67 70 Anthony Ivy 0
67 70 Cole Williams 0
67 70 Gabriel Green 0
67 NR Jared Gooden 0
67 NR Louis Cosce 0
67 70 Niklas Stolze 0
67 NR Ramiz Brahimaj 0
67 70 Rhys McKee 0

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

