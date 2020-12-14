So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you The MMA Manifesto Pick ‘Em contest.

This week’s winner wins a free year of Marune Peak!

With over 15,000 users Marune is the first social media and training log app for Jiu Jitsu. Marune allows users to track their daily training, including a Gi or NOGI session, training length, technique vs rolling time, list the techniques learned, gyms visited, take notes and even post pictures. Marune then presents these stats in a weekly, monthly and To Date formats for easy reference. Users can also keep track of their tournament records, medals won, pictures and post those as well. In addition, Marune also allows users to find and keep in touch with friends through the “Friends Feed” feature where you can see your friends’ trainings, tournaments and pictures. Users can also give “OSS” and provide feedback to each other. Users can even log weight and catalogue their gis!

Update: Marune now allows over 20 different martial arts to be tracked!

Plus, the top point earner each month will win a SISU mouthguard

SISU Mouthguards are the best lightweight option on the market; they’re safe, effective, and breathable. Backed by a $35k dental warranty. Click the image to check out their website.

Additionally, the top point earner for 2020 wins a $200 gift card from Engage!

Engage is a premium brand offering a wide range of products that are custom designed for those who have an interest in Combat Sports. From fightwear to high-quality fight gear, apparel and activewear, there are options for everyone through the engageind.com online store.

The thorough research and development of every single product is a testament to the Engage promise of quality. To ensure this, Engage products are tested by elite athletes, to ensure the quality and functionality of what they sell worldwide. The Engage Official Fight Team includes UFC athletes Israel Adesanya, Alex Volkanovski, Dan Hooker, Megan Anderson, Kai Kara France and Brad Riddell.

You can sign up for their e-mail mailing list (and get discount codes) right here.

Next up: UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal. All picks need to be submitted by 7:00 PM Eastern Sat, Dec 19th. If you don’t predict the correct winner of a match you don’t qualify for the bonus point given for predicting how the match will be won. Only one entry per person. Ties will be broken by the following, in order: 1) Most questions correct, 2) Most points earned from main event match, 3) Whoever entered their picks the earliest.

