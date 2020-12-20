The old dogs showed they still had some bite left in them, and dominated the UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal payouts.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Jose Aldo: $420,000 ($400,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Pettis: $330,000 ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stephen Thompson: $320,000 ($130,000 to show, $130,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marcin Tybura: $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rob Font: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Moraes: $125,000 ($120,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Greg Hardy: $105,000 ($100,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $85,000 ($70,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jimmy Flick: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sijara Eubanks: $65,000 ($60,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Christos Giagos: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alex Morono: $49,000 ($39,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Michel Pereira: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Pannie Kianzad: $43,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Geoff Neal: $39,000 ($34,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gillian Robertson: $34,000 ($29,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deron Winn: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Taila Santos: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khaos Williams: $23,500 ($20,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Tafon Nchuwki: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Antonio Arroyo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamie Pickett: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Cody Durden: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Carlton Minus: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

