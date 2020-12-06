UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori
Dec 5, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
6,011 – average
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Jack Hermansson (21-5, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (15-4-1, #11 ranked middleweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Ovince Saint Preux (25-14, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (7-0, 1 NC, #38 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Gabriel Benitez (21-9, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Jaynes (16-5, #69 ranked lightweight)
Light Heavyweights:
Roman Dolidze (7-0, #38 ranked light heavyweight) vs John Allan (13-5, 1 NC, #38 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Matt Wiman (16-9, #71 ranked lightweight) vs Jordan Leavitt (7-0)
Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Bantamweights:
Louis Smolka (16-7, #34 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 2(2:15)
vsJose Alberto Quinonez (9-4, #35 ranked bantamweight)
Featherweights:
Ilia Topuria (9-0, #45 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES)-ROUND 1 (2:38) vs Damon Jackson (18-3-1, 1 NC, #36 ranked featherweight)
Heavyweights:
Gian Villante (17-12, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Jake Collier (11-5, #37 ranked heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori Results