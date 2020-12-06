Marvin Vettori had a breakout performance last night in Las Vegas, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 22 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Marvin Vettori: $147,000 ($46,000 to show, $46,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jack Hermansson: $135,000 ($75,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gabriel Benitez: $135,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Louis Smolka: $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux: $100,000 ($100,000 to show, $20,000 fine for missing weight, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Gian Villante: $95,000 ($75,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Leavitt: $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jamahal Hill: $63,500 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Saint Preux for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jake Collier: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jose Alberto Quinonez: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Wiman: $35,000 ($20,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Roman Dolidze: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ilia Topuria: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Jaynes: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

John Allan: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Damon Jackson: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

