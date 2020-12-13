UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno
Dec 12, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
11,504 – above average despite fights falling off
UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)
UFC Flyweight Championship:
Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (18-5-1, #4 ranked flyweight)
Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson (26-4, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira (29-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Mackenzie Dern (9-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (16-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)
Middleweights:
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland (20-5, #21 ranked middleweight)
Heavyweights:
Junior dos Santos (21-8, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane (6-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)
Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Cub Swanson (26-11, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda (27-13, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)
Lightweights:
Renato Moicano (14-3-1, #22 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (8-1, #56 ranked lightweight)
Featherweights:
Gavin Tucker (12-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo (15-2, #41 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres (11-5, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes (5-1)
Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Chase Hooper (9-1-1, #74 ranked featherweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) – ROUND 3 (3:02)
vs Peter Barrett (11-4, #81 ranked featherweight)
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results