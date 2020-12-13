UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno

Dec 12, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

11,504 – above average despite fights falling off

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:

Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno (18-5-1, #4 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:

Tony Ferguson (26-4, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira (29-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Mackenzie Dern (9-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba (16-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Middleweights:

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland (20-5, #21 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:

Junior dos Santos (21-8, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane (6-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Cub Swanson (26-11, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda (27-13, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)

Lightweights:

Renato Moicano (14-3-1, #22 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev (8-1, #56 ranked lightweight)

Featherweights:

Gavin Tucker (12-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo (15-2, #41 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Tecia Torres (11-5, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Sam Hughes (5-1)

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 7:30 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Chase Hooper (9-1-1, #74 ranked featherweight) ***WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) – ROUND 3 (3:02)

vs Peter Barrett (11-4, #81 ranked featherweight)

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Results