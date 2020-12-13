With looming fighter cuts on the horizon, we might have seen the last of Junior dos Santos in a UFC cage last night. But at least he was the top earner.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Nevada Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 20 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

(click on fighter’s name for career earnings)

Junior dos Santos: $520,000 ($500,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Charles Oliveira: $250,000 ($115,000 to show, $115,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza: $225,000 ($210,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $210,000 ($120,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Cub Swanson: $210,000 ($95,000 to show, $95,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Moreno: $180,000 ($100,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tony Ferguson: $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tecia Torres: $110,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kevin Holland: $109,000 ($52,000 to show, $52,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Mackenzie Dern: $87,000 ($41,000 to show, $41,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ciryl Gane: $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chase Hooper: $57,500 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Gavin Tucker: $48,000 ($22,000 to show, $22,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Rafael Fiziev: $44,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Renato Moicano: $37,000 ($32,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Pineda: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Virna Jandiroba: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Billy Quarantillo: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sam Hughes: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Peter Barrett: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

