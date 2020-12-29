(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

Top Ten Earning Women’s Fighters

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Amanda Nunes $ 450,000 $ 350,000 $ 100,000 2 Julia Budd (Bellator) $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 3 Cris Cyborg (Bellator) $ 250,000 $ 250,000 $ – 4 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 5 Holly Holm* $ 220,000 $ 160,000 $ 60,000 6 Joanna Jedrzejczyk $ 212,000 $ 106,000 $ 106,000 7 Felicia Spencer $ 200,000 $ 125,000 $ 75,000 7 Zhang Weili $ 200,000 $ 100,000 $ 100,000 9 Katlyn Chookagian* $ 130,000 $ 65,000 $ 65,000 10 Raquel Pennington $ 126,000 $ 63,000 $ 63,000

