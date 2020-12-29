(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

Top Ten Earning Welterweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Kamaru Usman* $ 600,000 $ 600,000 $ – 2 Jorge Masvidal* $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 2 Nate Diaz* $ 500,000 $ 500,000 $ – 4 Donald Cerrone* $ 400,000 $ 200,000 $ 200,000 5 Tyron Woodley* $ 350,000 $ 200,000 $ 150,000 6 Colby Covington* $ 300,000 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 6 Robbie Lawler* $ 300,000 $ 200,000 $ 100,000 8 Stephen Thompson* $ 260,000 $ 130,000 $ 130,000 9 Carlos Condit* $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000 9 Rafael dos Anjos* $ 230,000 $ 115,000 $ 115,000

Other weight classes:

Women’s

Flyweights

Bantamweights

Featherweights

Lightweights

Welterweights

Middleweights

Light Heavyweights

Heavyweights



Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Welterweights