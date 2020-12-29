Aug 25, 2018; Lincoln, NE, USA; Justin Gaethje (red gloves) reacts to fight against James Vick (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

 

Top Ten Earning Lightweights

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Khabib Nurmagomedov  $     6,000,000  $     6,000,000  $                 –
2 Conor McGregor  $     3,000,000  $     3,000,000  $                 –
3 Justin Gaethje*  $       400,000  $        400,000  $                 –
4 Dustin Poirier  $       300,000  $        150,000  $        150,000
4 Tony Ferguson*  $       300,000  $        150,000  $        150,000
6 Charles Oliveira*  $       230,000  $        115,000  $        115,000
7 Jim Miller*  $       222,000  $        111,000  $        111,000
8 Dan Hooker  $       220,000  $        110,000  $        110,000
9 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)  $       200,000  $        200,000  $                 –
10 Kevin Lee*  $       172,000  $          86,000  $          86,000

Other weight classes:

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Lightweights