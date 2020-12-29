(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)
Top Ten Earning Light Heavyweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Jon Jones*
|$ 500,000
|$ 500,000
|$ –
|2
|Dominick Reyes*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|2
|Jan Blachowicz*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|4
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua*
|$ 275,000
|$ 205,000
|$ 70,000
|5
|Anthony Smith*
|$ 260,000
|$ 130,000
|$ 130,000
|6
|Glover Teixeira*
|$ 240,000
|$ 120,000
|$ 120,000
|7
|Ovince Saint Preux*
|$ 200,000
|$ 100,000
|$ 100,000
|8
|Vollkan Oezdemir*
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|9
|Nikita Krylov*
|$ 170,000
|$ 85,000
|$ 85,000
|10
|Thiago Santos*
|$ 160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
Other weight classes:
Flyweights
Bantamweights
Featherweights
Lightweights
Welterweights
Middleweights
Heavyweights
Women’s
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Light Heavyweights