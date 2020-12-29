Jul 7, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Stipe Miocic (red gloves) fights Daniel Cormier (blue gloves) during UFC 226 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

 

Top Ten Earning Heavyweights

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Stipe Miocic*  $750,000  $     750,000  $           –
2 Junior dos Santos*  $500,000  $     500,000  $           –
3 Alistair Overeem  $400,000  $     400,000  $           –
4 Andrei Arlovski*  $330,000  $     330,000  $           –
5 Derrick Lewis*  $300,000  $     150,000  $   150,000
5 Fedor Emelianenko (Bellator)  $300,000  $     300,000  $           –
7 Ben Rothwell*  $270,000  $     135,000  $   135,000
8 Francis Ngannou  $260,000  $     130,000  $   130,000
9 Alexander Gustafsson*  $250,000  $     125,000  $   125,000
10 Greg Hardy*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000
10 Stefan Struve*  $200,000  $     100,000  $   100,000

 

Other weight classes:

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Top Ten Earning MMA Heavyweights