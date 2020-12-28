(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

Top Ten Earning Flyweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Joseph Benavidez* $300,000 $ 150,000 $ 150,000 2 Deiveson Figueiredo* $240,000 $ 120,000 $ 120,000 3 Alex Perez* $100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 3 Brandon Moreno $100,000 $ 100,000 $ – 5 Tim Elliott* $ 62,000 $ 31,000 $ 31,000 6 Kai Kara-France* $ 54,000 $ 27,000 $ 27,000 7 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 44,000 $ 22,000 $ 22,000 8 Brandon Royval* $ 40,000 $ 20,000 $ 20,000 9 Matt Schnell* $ 36,000 $ 18,000 $ 18,000 10 Ryan Benoit* $ 34,000 $ 17,000 $ 17,000



