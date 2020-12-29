(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)
Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight
Updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal
Top Ten Earning Featherweights
|Total
|Show
|Win Bonus
|1
|Alexander Volkanovski*
|$ 350,000
|$ 350,000
|$ –
|2
|Max Holloway*
|$ 250,000
|$ 250,000
|3
|Brian Ortega*
|$ 220,000
|$ 110,000
|$ 110,000
|4
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator)
|$ 200,000
|$ 200,000
|$ –
|5
|Cub Swanson*
|$ 190,000
|$ 95,000
|$ 95,000
|6
|Chan Sung Jung*
|$ 160,000
|$ 80,000
|$ 80,000
|7
|Edson Barboza*
|$ 158,000
|$ 79,000
|$ 79,000
|8
|Josh Emmett
|$ 152,000
|$ 76,000
|$ 76,000
|9
|Shane Burgos
|$ 150,000
|$ 75,000
|$ 75,000
|10
|Yair Rodriguez
|$ 140,000
|$ 70,000
|$ 70,000
