(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated or non-current info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

Updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal

Top Ten Earning Featherweights

Total Show Win Bonus 1 Alexander Volkanovski* $ 350,000 $ 350,000 $ – 2 Max Holloway* $ 250,000 $ 250,000 3 Brian Ortega* $ 220,000 $ 110,000 $ 110,000 4 Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (Bellator) $ 200,000 $ 200,000 $ – 5 Cub Swanson* $ 190,000 $ 95,000 $ 95,000 6 Chan Sung Jung* $ 160,000 $ 80,000 $ 80,000 7 Edson Barboza* $ 158,000 $ 79,000 $ 79,000 8 Josh Emmett $ 152,000 $ 76,000 $ 76,000 9 Shane Burgos $ 150,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 10 Yair Rodriguez $ 140,000 $ 70,000 $ 70,000

