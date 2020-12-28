July 13, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; Urijah Faber (red gloves) fights Ricky Simon (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night-Sacramento at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

 

(updated after UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal)

 

(fighters with a * beside their name have either estimated info)

Figures represent a fighter’s payout per fight

 

Total Show Win Bonus
1 Jose Aldo*  $      450,000  $      400,000  $           50,000
2 Henry Cejudo  $      350,000  $      350,000  $                  –
3 Dominick Cruz  $      300,000  $      300,000  $                  –
4 Cody Garbrandt  $      260,000  $      130,000  $          130,000
5 Frankie Edgar*  $      250,000  $      250,000  $                  –
5 Urijah Faber  $      250,000  $      250,000  $                  –
7 Marlon Moraes*  $      240,000  $      120,000  $          120,000
8 Petr Yan*  $      200,000  $      100,000  $          100,000
9 Cory Sandhagen*  $      160,000  $       80,000  $           80,000
10 Raphael Assuncao  $      158,000  $       79,000  $           79,000

 

