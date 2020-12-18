Watch live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Alex Morono

Opponent: Anthony Pettis

Odds: +170 (bet $100 to win $170)

The book has been written on how to beat Anthony Pettis by now. The Roufusport-product is a flashy striker with solid submission skills, but lacks the wrestling defense to wind up in the more advantageous ground position to use either of these skills to their full potential. His recent fight with Carlos Diego Ferreira is a great example of just how that works.

Now he steps in, up a weight class, against one of Ferreira’s training partners. Not only is Morono also a black belt in jiu jitsu, but he is a second degree black belt. Although he may not have the finishes that his teammate does on the mat, Morono’s skills and size should be enough to neutralize the attacks of Pettis and take home the upset win.

2020 Record: 14–24

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): -$278

Return on Investment: <-1%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

