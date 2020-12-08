Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza Scouting Report
Vitals
6’1″ 185 lbs (Middleweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
December 7, 1979
Record
26-8, 1 NC (UFC: 9-5)
Current Streak
2 straight losses
Training
Black belt in Judo
Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Numerous submission grappling and jiu-jitsu gold medals
Championships Held
Strikeforce Middleweight Champion: 2010-11 (one successful title defense)
Strengths
– elite, elite, elite BJJ skills – among the best all-time
– very physically strong
– extremely aggressive fighter
– extremely experienced
– has fought & beat many top fighters
– experience being a champion in a top promotion
– has been extremely successful at the top of the sport for a long time
– amazing submission skills
– also developing KO power
– finishes fights
– very hard to finish – only stopped twice in career
– good ground and pound
– solid striking defense
– lands lots of takedowns
– very active looking for submissions
Weaknesses
– old for a fighter
– can be knocked out
– doesn’t land many strikes
– inaccurate striker
– very inaccurate with his takedowns
– poor takedown defense
– inconsistent in UFC – win one, lose one
Synopsis
The Alligator has always been a feared BJJ expert, but his newfound striking power (old man strength?!) makes him even more dangerous.
