Got this e-mail today in the inbox:

 

As we look ahead to the next year of UFC events, matches and fighters, it’s interesting to project who will be atop each weight class when 2021 comes to a close.

 

Fortunately, the oddsmakers have provided a framework of possibly what to expect in the upcoming year.

 

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

 

Lightweight Champion

Conor McGregor                     +150

Khabib Nurmagomedov                     +250

Dustin Poirier              +550

Justin Gaethje             +550

Charles Oliveira                       +650

Tony Ferguson            +900

Dan Hooker                 +1000

Carlos Diego Ferreira              +1400

Paul Felder                  +1600

Islam Makachev                      +2000

 

Heavyweight Champion

Francis Ngannou                     +150

Stipe Miocic                +275

Jon Jones                     +350

Ciryl Gane                   +600

Curtis Blaydes             +600

Jairzhino Rozenstruik              +1200

Derrick Lewis              +1600

Allistair Overeem                    +2000

Israel Adesanya                       +2000

 

Light Heavyweight Champion

Israel Adesanya                       +175

Jon Jones                     +300

Jan Blachwicz              +400

Glover Teixeira                        +600

Aleksander Rakic                    +650

Dominic Reyes            +900

Magomed Ankalaev                +1000

Jiri Prochazka              +1400

Thiago Santos             +2000

 

Middleweight Champion

Israel Adesanya                       -250

Robert Whittaker                    +350

Marvin Vettori            +700

Jared Cannonier                      +900

Darren Till                   +1000

Paulo Costa                 +1200

Derek Brunson                        +1400

Khamzat Chimaev                   +1600

Kevin Holland              +2000

 

Bantamweight Champion

Petr Yan                      +300

Aljamain Sterling                    +350

TJ Dillashaw                +450

Cory Sandhagen                      +650

Rob Font                     +750

Cody Garbrandt                      +900

Henry Cejudo              +900

Frankie Edgar              +1000

Pedro Munhoz            +1200

Deiveson Figueiredo               +1400

Dominick Cruz             +1400

Jimmie Rivera             +1600

Merab Dvalishvili                    +2000

 

Featherweight Champion

Alexander Volkanovski                       +150

Max Holloway             +275

Brian Ortega               +400

Calvin Kattar               +600

Zabit Magomedsharipov                    +700

Yair Rodriguez             +900

Chan Sun Jung             +1000

Jeremy Stephens                    +1400

Josh Emmett               +1600

Sodiq Yussuff              +2000

 

Flyweight Champion

Deiveson Figueiredo               -125

Brandon Moreno                    +350

Cody Garbrandt                      +450

Askar Askarov             +600

Alexandre Pantoja                  +800

Manel Kape                 +900

Alex Perez                   +1000

Brandon Royval                      +1000

David Dvorak              +1600

Joe Benavidez             +1600

Raulian Paiva              +1600

Tim Elliott                    +2000

 

Welterweight Champion

Kamaru Usman                       +100

Colby Covington                      +300

Gilbert Burns               +550

Khamzat Chimaev                   +650

Leon Edwards             +800

Jorge Masvidal                        +900

Stephen Thompson                +1000

Conor McGregor                     +1600

 

Women’s Bantamweight Champion

Amanda Nunes                       -400

Holly Holm                  +700

Aspen Ladd                 +800

Germaine de Randamie                      +900

Ketlen Vieira               +1000

Irene Aldana               +1200

Raquel Pennington                 +1400

Julianna Pena              +2000

 

Women’s Featherweight Champion

Amanda Nunes                       -1500

Megan Anderson                    +800

Felicia Spencer                        +1000

Norma Dumont                       +1600

 

Women’s Flyweight Champion

Valentina Shevchenko            -600

Jessica Andrade                      +650

Cynthia Calvillo                       +1000

Katlyn Chookagian                  +1200

Lauren Murphy                       +1200

Joanne Caderwood                 +1400

Vivianne Araujo                      +1600

Maycee Barber                       +2000

 

Women’s Strawweight Champion

Weili Zhang                 +100

Rose Namajunas                     +300

Joanna Jedrzejczyk                 +400

Tatiana Suarez            +600

Carla Esparza              +800

Yan Xiaonan                +800

Amanda Ribas             +900

Marina Rodriguez                   +1000

Nina Ansaroff              +1000

Mackenzie Dern                      +1400

Claudia Gadelha                      +2000

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Odds for UFC Division Champs at End of 2021 Released