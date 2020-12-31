Got this e-mail today in the inbox:
As we look ahead to the next year of UFC events, matches and fighters, it’s interesting to project who will be atop each weight class when 2021 comes to a close.
Fortunately, the oddsmakers have provided a framework of possibly what to expect in the upcoming year.
Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props
Lightweight Champion
Conor McGregor +150
Khabib Nurmagomedov +250
Dustin Poirier +550
Justin Gaethje +550
Charles Oliveira +650
Tony Ferguson +900
Dan Hooker +1000
Carlos Diego Ferreira +1400
Paul Felder +1600
Islam Makachev +2000
Heavyweight Champion
Francis Ngannou +150
Stipe Miocic +275
Jon Jones +350
Ciryl Gane +600
Curtis Blaydes +600
Jairzhino Rozenstruik +1200
Derrick Lewis +1600
Allistair Overeem +2000
Israel Adesanya +2000
Light Heavyweight Champion
Israel Adesanya +175
Jon Jones +300
Jan Blachwicz +400
Glover Teixeira +600
Aleksander Rakic +650
Dominic Reyes +900
Magomed Ankalaev +1000
Jiri Prochazka +1400
Thiago Santos +2000
Middleweight Champion
Israel Adesanya -250
Robert Whittaker +350
Marvin Vettori +700
Jared Cannonier +900
Darren Till +1000
Paulo Costa +1200
Derek Brunson +1400
Khamzat Chimaev +1600
Kevin Holland +2000
Bantamweight Champion
Petr Yan +300
Aljamain Sterling +350
TJ Dillashaw +450
Cory Sandhagen +650
Rob Font +750
Cody Garbrandt +900
Henry Cejudo +900
Frankie Edgar +1000
Pedro Munhoz +1200
Deiveson Figueiredo +1400
Dominick Cruz +1400
Jimmie Rivera +1600
Merab Dvalishvili +2000
Featherweight Champion
Alexander Volkanovski +150
Max Holloway +275
Brian Ortega +400
Calvin Kattar +600
Zabit Magomedsharipov +700
Yair Rodriguez +900
Chan Sun Jung +1000
Jeremy Stephens +1400
Josh Emmett +1600
Sodiq Yussuff +2000
Flyweight Champion
Deiveson Figueiredo -125
Brandon Moreno +350
Cody Garbrandt +450
Askar Askarov +600
Alexandre Pantoja +800
Manel Kape +900
Alex Perez +1000
Brandon Royval +1000
David Dvorak +1600
Joe Benavidez +1600
Raulian Paiva +1600
Tim Elliott +2000
Welterweight Champion
Kamaru Usman +100
Colby Covington +300
Gilbert Burns +550
Khamzat Chimaev +650
Leon Edwards +800
Jorge Masvidal +900
Stephen Thompson +1000
Conor McGregor +1600
Women’s Bantamweight Champion
Amanda Nunes -400
Holly Holm +700
Aspen Ladd +800
Germaine de Randamie +900
Ketlen Vieira +1000
Irene Aldana +1200
Raquel Pennington +1400
Julianna Pena +2000
Women’s Featherweight Champion
Amanda Nunes -1500
Megan Anderson +800
Felicia Spencer +1000
Norma Dumont +1600
Women’s Flyweight Champion
Valentina Shevchenko -600
Jessica Andrade +650
Cynthia Calvillo +1000
Katlyn Chookagian +1200
Lauren Murphy +1200
Joanne Caderwood +1400
Vivianne Araujo +1600
Maycee Barber +2000
Women’s Strawweight Champion
Weili Zhang +100
Rose Namajunas +300
Joanna Jedrzejczyk +400
Tatiana Suarez +600
Carla Esparza +800
Yan Xiaonan +800
Amanda Ribas +900
Marina Rodriguez +1000
Nina Ansaroff +1000
Mackenzie Dern +1400
Claudia Gadelha +2000
