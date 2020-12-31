Got this e-mail today in the inbox:

As we look ahead to the next year of UFC events, matches and fighters, it’s interesting to project who will be atop each weight class when 2021 comes to a close.

Fortunately, the oddsmakers have provided a framework of possibly what to expect in the upcoming year.

Odds are courtesy of SportsBetting.ag: https://www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/mma-props

Lightweight Champion

Conor McGregor +150

Khabib Nurmagomedov +250

Dustin Poirier +550

Justin Gaethje +550

Charles Oliveira +650

Tony Ferguson +900

Dan Hooker +1000

Carlos Diego Ferreira +1400

Paul Felder +1600

Islam Makachev +2000

Heavyweight Champion

Francis Ngannou +150

Stipe Miocic +275

Jon Jones +350

Ciryl Gane +600

Curtis Blaydes +600

Jairzhino Rozenstruik +1200

Derrick Lewis +1600

Allistair Overeem +2000

Israel Adesanya +2000

Light Heavyweight Champion

Israel Adesanya +175

Jon Jones +300

Jan Blachwicz +400

Glover Teixeira +600

Aleksander Rakic +650

Dominic Reyes +900

Magomed Ankalaev +1000

Jiri Prochazka +1400

Thiago Santos +2000

Middleweight Champion

Israel Adesanya -250

Robert Whittaker +350

Marvin Vettori +700

Jared Cannonier +900

Darren Till +1000

Paulo Costa +1200

Derek Brunson +1400

Khamzat Chimaev +1600

Kevin Holland +2000

Bantamweight Champion

Petr Yan +300

Aljamain Sterling +350

TJ Dillashaw +450

Cory Sandhagen +650

Rob Font +750

Cody Garbrandt +900

Henry Cejudo +900

Frankie Edgar +1000

Pedro Munhoz +1200

Deiveson Figueiredo +1400

Dominick Cruz +1400

Jimmie Rivera +1600

Merab Dvalishvili +2000

Featherweight Champion

Alexander Volkanovski +150

Max Holloway +275

Brian Ortega +400

Calvin Kattar +600

Zabit Magomedsharipov +700

Yair Rodriguez +900

Chan Sun Jung +1000

Jeremy Stephens +1400

Josh Emmett +1600

Sodiq Yussuff +2000

Flyweight Champion

Deiveson Figueiredo -125

Brandon Moreno +350

Cody Garbrandt +450

Askar Askarov +600

Alexandre Pantoja +800

Manel Kape +900

Alex Perez +1000

Brandon Royval +1000

David Dvorak +1600

Joe Benavidez +1600

Raulian Paiva +1600

Tim Elliott +2000

Welterweight Champion

Kamaru Usman +100

Colby Covington +300

Gilbert Burns +550

Khamzat Chimaev +650

Leon Edwards +800

Jorge Masvidal +900

Stephen Thompson +1000

Conor McGregor +1600

Women’s Bantamweight Champion

Amanda Nunes -400

Holly Holm +700

Aspen Ladd +800

Germaine de Randamie +900

Ketlen Vieira +1000

Irene Aldana +1200

Raquel Pennington +1400

Julianna Pena +2000

Women’s Featherweight Champion

Amanda Nunes -1500

Megan Anderson +800

Felicia Spencer +1000

Norma Dumont +1600

Women’s Flyweight Champion

Valentina Shevchenko -600

Jessica Andrade +650

Cynthia Calvillo +1000

Katlyn Chookagian +1200

Lauren Murphy +1200

Joanne Caderwood +1400

Vivianne Araujo +1600

Maycee Barber +2000

Women’s Strawweight Champion

Weili Zhang +100

Rose Namajunas +300

Joanna Jedrzejczyk +400

Tatiana Suarez +600

Carla Esparza +800

Yan Xiaonan +800

Amanda Ribas +900

Marina Rodriguez +1000

Nina Ansaroff +1000

Mackenzie Dern +1400

Claudia Gadelha +2000