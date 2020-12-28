As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live snports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Phil Hawes (9-2) vs Nassourdine Imavov (9-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Joaquin Buckley (12-3) vs Alessio Di Chirico (12-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Michael Chiesa (17-4) vs Neil Magny (24-7) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Jan 20th

Manon Fiorot (5-1) vs Victoria Leonardo (8-2) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Jan 20th

Michael Chandler (21-5) vs Dan Hooker (20-9) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Makhmud Muradov (24-6) vs Andrew Sanchez (12-5) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Julianna Pena (9-4) vs Sara McMann (12-5) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Devonte Smith (10-2) vs Alex da Silva (21-3) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Alexandre Pantoja (22-5) vs Manel Kape (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Montana De La Rosa (11-6) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (7-1) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Emily Whitmire (4-4) vs Hannah Cifers (10-7) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Matthew Semelsberger (7-2) vs Jason Witt (18-6) – UFC Fight Night 189 – Mar 13th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 27/20