As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Ramazan Emeev (19-4) vs David Zawada (17-5) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Nik Lentz (30-11-2) vs Mike Grundy (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Leon Edwards (18-3) vs Khamzat Chimaev (9-0) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Jan 20th

Matt Schnell (14-5) vs Tyson Nam (20-11-1) – UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Chimaev – Jan 20th

Amanda Ribas (10-1) vs Marina Rodriguez (12-1-2) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Khalil Rountree (9-4) vs Marcin Prachnio (13-5) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Jai Herbert (10-2) vs Drakkar Klose (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th

Chas Skelly (18-3) vs Jamall Emmers (18-5) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th

Sean Brady (13-0) vs Jake Matthews (17-4) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Irwin Rivera (10-6) vs Ray Rodriguez (16-7) – UFC Fight Night 190 – Mar 13th

Davey Grant (12-4) vs Jonathan Martinez (13-3) – UFC Fight Night 190 – Mar 13th

Adrian Yanez (12-3) vs Gustavo Lopez (12-5) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Mar 20th

