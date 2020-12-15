As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
UFC
Anthony Pettis (23-10) vs Alex Morono (18-6, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19th
Taila Santos (16-1) vs Gillian Robertson (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19th
Jimmy Flick (15-5) vs Cody Durden (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19th
Warlley Alves (13-4) vs Christian Aguilera (14-7) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th
Omari Akhmedov (20-5-1) vs Tom Breese (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th
Lerone Murphy (9-0-1) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (26-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 20th
Francisco Figueiredo (11-3-1, 1 NC) vs Jerome Rivera (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 20th
Roxanne Modafferi (25-17) vs Viviane Araujo (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 20th
Julian Marquez (7-2) vs Maki Pitolo (13-7) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th
Aleksei Oleinik (59-14-1) vs Chris Daukaus (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th
Shana Dobson (4-4) vs Casey O’Neill (5-0) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th
Eddie Wineland (24-14-1) vs John Castaneda (17-5) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th
Sabina Mazo (9-1) vs Alexis Davis (19-10) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th
Joseph Benavidez (28-7) vs Askar Askarov (12-0-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th
Dominick Cruz (22-3) vs Casey Kenney (16-2-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th
Max Griffin (16-8) vs Song Kenan (16-5) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Mar 20th
ONE Championship
Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) – TBA – Feb 24th
RIZIN FF
Women’s Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (20-3) vs Miyuu Yamamoto (6-4) – RIZIN 26 – Dec 31st
Titan FC
Kayla Harrison (8-0) vs Jozette Cotton (8-2) – Titan FC 66 – Dec 17th
