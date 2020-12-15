As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live snports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Anthony Pettis (23-10) vs Alex Morono (18-6, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19th

Taila Santos (16-1) vs Gillian Robertson (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19th

Jimmy Flick (15-5) vs Cody Durden (11-2-1) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19th

Warlley Alves (13-4) vs Christian Aguilera (14-7) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Omari Akhmedov (20-5-1) vs Tom Breese (12-2) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Lerone Murphy (9-0-1) vs Douglas Silva de Andrade (26-3, 1 NC) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 20th

Francisco Figueiredo (11-3-1, 1 NC) vs Jerome Rivera (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 20th

Roxanne Modafferi (25-17) vs Viviane Araujo (9-2) – UFC Fight Night 185 – Jan 20th

Julian Marquez (7-2) vs Maki Pitolo (13-7) – UFC 258 – Feb 13th

Aleksei Oleinik (59-14-1) vs Chris Daukaus (10-3) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th

Shana Dobson (4-4) vs Casey O’Neill (5-0) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th

Eddie Wineland (24-14-1) vs John Castaneda (17-5) – UFC Fight Night 188 – Feb 20th

Sabina Mazo (9-1) vs Alexis Davis (19-10) – UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs Prochazka – Feb 27th

Joseph Benavidez (28-7) vs Askar Askarov (12-0-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Dominick Cruz (22-3) vs Casey Kenney (16-2-1) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Max Griffin (16-8) vs Song Kenan (16-5) – UFC Fight Night 191 – Mar 20th

ONE Championship

Flyweight Championship: Adriano Moraes (18-3) vs Demetrious Johnson (30-3-1) – TBA – Feb 24th

RIZIN FF

Women’s Atomweight Championship: Ayaka Hamasaki (20-3) vs Miyuu Yamamoto (6-4) – RIZIN 26 – Dec 31st

Titan FC

Kayla Harrison (8-0) vs Jozette Cotton (8-2) – Titan FC 66 – Dec 17th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 15/20