Marlon Moraes Career Earnings

(WSOF (partial) & UFC fights only, doesn’t include undisclosed bonuses, Reebok sponsorship/fight week incentive pay started July 2015)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WSOF 1 – Nov 12/12 – W (Torres) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus)

WSOF 2 – Mar 23/13 – W (Nam) – $18,000 ($9,000 to show, $9,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 4 – Aug 10/13 – W (Hempleman) – $24,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus)

WSOF 6 – Oct 26/13 – W (Beebe) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 9 – Mar 29/14 – W (Rettinghouse) – $50,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus)

WSOF 13 – Sept 13/14 – W (Bollinger) – $56,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 18 – Feb 12/15 – W (Hill) – $62,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus)*

WSOF 22 – Aug 1/15 – W (Moraes) – $70,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus)

WSOF 28 – Feb 20/16 – W (Barajas) – $80,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus)

WSOF 32 – Jul 30/16 – W (Hill) – $180,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus)

WSOF 34 – Dec 31/16 – W (Silva) – $180,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus)*

UFC 212 – Jun 3/17 – L (Assuncao) – $72,500 ($70,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Pettis vs Poirier – Nov 11/17 – W (Dodson) – $142,500 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Ortega – Dec 9/17 – W (Sterling) – $198,500 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rivera vs Moraes – Jun 1/18 – W (Rivera) – $206,000 ($76,000 to show, $76,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Assuncao vs Moraes – Feb 2/19 – W (Assuncao) – $212,000 ($79,000 to show, $79,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 238 – Jun 8/19 – L (Cejudo) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Aldo) – $225,000 ($110,000 to show, $110,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10/20 – L (Sandhagen) – $125,000 ($120,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – L (Font) – $125,000 ($120,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total career earnings: $2,298,500

