Marcin Tybura Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Rothwell vs dos Santos – May 14/16 – L (Johnson) – $12,500 ($10,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs Caceres – Aug 6/16 – W (Pesta) – $72,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 208 – fight cancelled but got paid: $36,000

UFC 209 – Mar 4/17 – W (Henrique) – $74,500 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Correia – Jun 17/17 – W (Arlovski) – $78,500 ($38,000 to show, $38,000 win bonus, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Werdum vs Tybura – Nov 19/17 – L (Werdum) – $42,500 ($40,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – L (Lewis) – $45,000 ($40,000 to show, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Smith – Jul 22/18 – W (Struve) – $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Oleinik – Apr 20/19 – L (Abdurakhimov) – $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Gaethje – Sept 14/19 – L (Sakai) – $73,000 ($68,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Benavidez vs Figueiredo – Feb 29/20 – W (Spivak) – $141,000 ($68,000 to show, $68,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 251 – Jul 12/20 – W (Grishin) – $160,000 ($75,000 to show, $75,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Sandhagen – Oct 10/20 – W (Rothwell) – $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – W (Hardy) – $230,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $1,293,500

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Marcin Tybura Career Earnings