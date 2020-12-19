Khaos Williams Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC 247 – Feb 8/20 – W (Morono) – $73,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Felder vs dos Anjos – Nov 14/20 – W (Alhassan) – $82,300 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,800 from Alhassan for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

Career Earnings: $156,000

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: Khaos Williams Career Earnings