Geoff Neal Career Earnings

(UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

Dana White Contender Series 3 – Jul 25/17 – W (Waldon) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Medeiros – Feb 18/18 – W (Camozzi) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 228 – Sept 8/18 – W (Camacho) – $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw – Jan 19/19 – W (Muhammad) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 240 – Jul 27/19 – W (Price) – $110,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 245 – Dec 14/19 – W (Perry) – $66,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Career Earnings: $268,500

