Charles Oliveira Scouting Report

Vitals

5’10” 155 lbs (Lightweight)
74″ reach, Orthodox
October 17, 1989

Record

28-8, 1 NC (UFC: 16-8, 1 NC)

Current Streak

6 straight wins

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Championships Held

None

 

Strengths

– huge reach
– young but experienced
– has been competing in the UFC since 2010
– finishes fights
– submission wiz – vast majority of wins come via tap-out
– very good MMA wrestlers
– very active looking for submissions during a fight
– solid gas tank
– accurate striker
– showed KO power in his last two fights
– on a super hot streak

 

Weaknesses

– can be knocked out
– not much of a striker & no real knockout power
– has lost when facing a step up in competition
– poor striking defense
– almost gets hit as often as he strikes his opponent
– horrible takedown accuracy
– used to fight at featherweight


Synopsis

Do Bronx has had a very successful second career at lightweight.

 

