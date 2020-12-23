There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: Pound for Pound.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
|Stats
|Last
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight/Featherweight
|552.5
|2
|3
|Gegard Mousasi
|Middleweight
|418
|3
|4
|Vadim Nemkov
|Light Heavyweight
|403
|4
|2
|Douglas Lima
|Welterweight
|360.5
|5
|9
|Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|350.5
|6
|5
|Ryan Bader
|Heavy/Light Heavyweight
|336
|7
|6
|Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
|Women’s Flyweight
|281.5
|8
|11
|Timothy Johnson
|Heavyweight
|248
|9
|10
|Darrion Caldwell
|Featherweight
|218.5
|10
|50
|Juliana Velasquez
|Women’s Flyweight
|217
|11
|93
|Phil Davis
|Light Heavyweight
|215
|12
|16
|Yaroslav Amosov
|Welterweight
|214
|13
|13
|Julia Budd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|204
|14
|31
|A.J. McKee
|Featherweight
|203
|15
|18
|Emmanuel Sanchez
|Featherweight
|191.5
|16
|14
|Neiman Gracie
|Welterweight
|190
|17
|15
|John Salter
|Middleweight
|186
|18
|16
|Brent Primus
|Lightweight
|174.5
|19
|19
|Juan Archuleta
|Bantamweight
|169
|20
|20
|Lorenz Larkin
|Welterweight
|165.5
|21
|22
|Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire
|Lightweight
|162
|22
|23
|Costello Van Steenis
|Middleweight
|160.5
|23
|21
|Goiti Yamauchi
|Lightweight
|158
|24
|25
|Michael Page
|Welterweight
|148
|25
|26
|Linton Vassell
|Heavyweight
|146
|26
|262
|Corey Anderson
|Light Heavyweight
|145
|27
|27
|Cheick Kongo
|Heavyweight
|138.5
|28
|262
|Anatoly Tokov
|Middleweight
|136.5
|29
|32
|Fedor Emelianenko
|Heavyweight
|128
|30
|24
|Benson Henderson
|Welterweight
|126
|31
|177
|Lyoto Machida
|Light Heavyweight
|109
|32
|42
|Aaron Pico
|Featherweight
|108.5
|32
|41
|Jay-Jay Wilson
|Featherweight
|108.5
|34
|33
|Adam Borics
|Featherweight
|106
|35
|37
|Denise Kielholtz
|Women’s Flyweight
|103.5
|36
|NR
|Aviv Gozali
|Welterweight
|100
|37
|38
|Javy Ayala
|Heavyweight
|99.5
|38
|39
|Sergio Pettis
|Bantamweight
|98.5
|39
|262
|Charlie Ward
|Middleweight
|96
|40
|NR
|Yoel Romero
|Light Heavyweight
|92
|41
|43
|James Gallagher
|Bantamweight
|91
|41
|36
|Logan Storley
|Welterweight
|91
|43
|67
|Steve Mowry
|Heavyweight
|90
|44
|55
|Leandro Higo
|Bantamweight
|87.5
|45
|260
|Jordan Young
|Light Heavyweight
|87
|45
|57
|Raufeon Stots
|Bantamweight
|87
|47
|48
|Oliver Enkamp
|Welterweight
|84
|48
|262
|Daniel Carey
|Featherweight
|81
|49
|44
|Tyrell Fortune
|Heavyweight
|79.5
|50
|166
|Jason Jackson
|Welterweight
|78.5
|51
|52
|Adam Piccolotti
|Lightweight
|77.5
|52
|59
|Charlie Leary
|Lightweight
|73
|53
|61
|Aiden Lee
|Featherweight
|72.5
|53
|61
|Rustam Khabilov
|Welterweight
|72.5
|55
|52
|Taylor Johnson
|Middleweight
|72
|56
|NR
|Derek Anderson
|Welterweight
|71
|56
|54
|Henry Corrales
|Featherweight
|71
|56
|108
|Keri Taylor-Melendez
|Women’s Flyweight
|71
|59
|66
|Cass Bell
|Bantamweight
|69.5
|60
|59
|Joey Davis
|Welterweight
|68
|60
|64
|Romero Cotton
|Middleweight
|68
|62
|67
|Adam Keresh
|Heavyweight
|67.5
|63
|71
|Sinead Kavanagh
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|66.5
|64
|NR
|Kemran Lachinov
|Welterweight
|65.5
|65
|72
|Alessio Sakara
|Light Heavyweight
|65
|65
|67
|Dalton Rosta
|Middleweight
|65
|65
|72
|Mike Shipman
|Middleweight
|65
|68
|28
|Andrew Kapel
|Middleweight
|64
|68
|75
|Fabian Edwards
|Middleweight
|64
|68
|45
|Julius Anglickas
|Light Heavyweight
|64
|71
|78
|Weber Almeida
|Featherweight
|62.5
|72
|262
|Austin Vanderford
|Middleweight
|62
|72
|79
|Brett Johns
|Bantamweight
|62
|72
|79
|Tywan Claxton
|Featherweight
|62
|72
|79
|Valentin Moldavsky
|Heavyweight
|62
|76
|64
|Arlene Blencowe
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61
|77
|67
|Robson Gracie Jr
|Welterweight
|60
|77
|82
|Sergei Kharitonov
|Heavyweight
|60
|79
|84
|Norbert Novenyi
|Middleweight
|59.5
|80
|85
|Ed Ruth
|Middleweight
|58.5
|81
|74
|Kevin Ferguson Jr
|Lightweight
|56.5
|82
|86
|Mandel Nallo
|Lightweight
|56
|83
|87
|Curtis Millender
|Welterweight
|55.5
|83
|NR
|Daniel Weichel
|Featherweight
|55.5
|85
|88
|Alejandra Lara
|Women’s Flyweight
|55
|86
|NR
|Billy Goff
|Welterweight
|54.5
|87
|89
|Amanda Bell
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|53.5
|87
|NR
|Pedro Carvalho
|Featherweight
|53.5
|89
|91
|Gaston Bolanos
|Featherweight
|53
|89
|91
|Veta Arteaga
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|91
|40
|Christian Edwards
|Middleweight
|52
|92
|94
|Alfie Davis
|Lightweight
|50.5
|93
|204
|Daniele Scatizzi
|Lightweight
|50
|93
|NR
|Shamil Nikaev
|Welterweight
|50
|95
|96
|Kate Jackson
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|95
|96
|Valerie Loureda
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|97
|99
|Sidney Outlaw
|Lightweight
|49
|98
|100
|Brian Moore
|Featherweight
|48
|99
|101
|Blaine O’Driscoll (flyweight)
|Bantamweight
|47.5
|99
|262
|Cody Law
|Featherweight
|47.5
|99
|101
|Dillon Danis
|Middleweight
|47.5
|99
|101
|Jake Hager
|Heavyweight
|47.5
|99
|101
|Leah McCourt
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|47.5
|99
|101
|Raymond Daniels
|Welterweight
|47.5
|105
|108
|Nicolo Solli
|Lightweight
|47
|106
|35
|Melvin Manhoef
|Light Heavyweight
|46
|107
|NR
|Vinicius de Jesus
|Middleweight
|45.5
|108
|123
|Lucas Brennan
|Featherweight
|44
|109
|111
|Matt Mitrione
|Heavyweight
|43
|110
|113
|Keoni Diggs
|Lightweight
|42.5
|110
|113
|Tim Caron
|Middleweight
|42.5
|112
|262
|Saad Awad
|Lightweight
|41.5
|113
|262
|Grant Neal
|Light Heavyweight
|41
|113
|132
|Jeremy Kennedy
|Featherweight
|41
|115
|116
|Jon Tuck
|Lightweight
|40
|115
|NR
|Kastriot Xhema
|Welterweight
|40
|117
|89
|Brandon Girtz
|Featherweight
|39
|117
|119
|Chris Duncan
|Lightweight
|39
|119
|120
|Guilherme Vasconcelos
|Welterweight
|38.5
|119
|120
|Joshua Jones
|Lightweight
|38.5
|119
|120
|Patchy Mix
|Bantamweight
|38.5
|119
|126
|Sabah Homasi
|Welterweight
|38.5
|123
|123
|George Hardwick
|Lightweight
|38
|124
|127
|Christopher Gonzalez
|Lightweight
|36.5
|124
|127
|Kent Kauppinen
|Middleweight
|36.5
|124
|127
|Leslie Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36.5
|127
|110
|Georgi Karakhanyan
|Lightweight
|36
|127
|116
|Killys Mota
|Welterweight
|36
|127
|130
|Nick Newell
|Lightweight
|36
|130
|135
|Josh Hill
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|131
|123
|Devin Powell
|Lightweight
|34
|131
|136
|Lewis Long
|Welterweight
|34
|131
|136
|Simon Smotritsky
|Welterweight
|34
|134
|58
|Ciaran Clarke
|Featherweight
|33.5
|134
|139
|Danni Neilan
|Women’s Flyweight
|33.5
|134
|139
|Richie Smullen
|Featherweight
|33.5
|137
|133
|Liz Carmouche
|Women’s Flyweight
|32.5
|137
|142
|Walter Gahadza
|Welterweight
|32.5
|137
|142
|Will Fleury
|Middleweight
|32.5
|140
|145
|Chris Bungard
|Lightweight
|32
|140
|145
|Jake Smith
|Welterweight
|32
|140
|145
|John Teixeira
|Featherweight
|32
|140
|184
|Johnny Eblen
|Middleweight
|32
|140
|150
|Jornel Lugo
|Bantamweight
|32
|145
|149
|Akonne Wanliss
|Lightweight
|30.5
|146
|156
|Cat Zingano
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|29
|146
|156
|Dylan Logan
|Featherweight
|29
|146
|242
|Lee Chadwick
|Light Heavyweight
|29
|146
|156
|Myles Jury
|Lightweight
|29
|146
|156
|Saul Rogers
|Featherweight
|29
|151
|162
|Ilias Bulaid
|Featherweight
|27.5
|151
|162
|Raphael Uchegbu
|Welterweight
|27.5
|153
|166
|Aaron McKenzie
|Lightweight
|27
|153
|150
|Alex Polizzi
|Light Heavyweight
|27
|153
|139
|Chris Hatley
|Featherweight
|27
|153
|166
|Diego Herzog
|Middleweight
|27
|153
|NR
|Emilee King
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|153
|166
|Gavin Hughes
|Lightweight
|27
|153
|166
|Moses Murrietta
|Welterweight
|27
|153
|166
|Taylor Turner
|Women’s Flyweight
|27
|161
|101
|Chuck Campbell
|Light Heavyweight
|26.5
|161
|153
|Khonry Gracie
|Welterweight
|26.5
|162
|176
|Kiefer Crosbie
|Welterweight
|26
|163
|177
|Antonio McKee
|Welterweight
|25
|163
|177
|Asael Adjoudj
|Featherweight
|25
|163
|177
|Gokhan Saricam
|Heavyweight
|25
|163
|177
|Ivan Batich
|Middleweight
|25
|163
|156
|Luke Trainer
|Light Heavyweight
|25
|169
|184
|Tyree Fortune
|Light Heavyweight
|24.5
|170
|186
|Talita Nogueira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24
|171
|197
|Janay Harding
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|172
|188
|Ava Knight
|Women’s Flyweight
|22.5
|172
|188
|Cal Ellenor
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|172
|188
|David Pacheco
|Welterweight
|22.5
|172
|188
|Domingos Barros
|Heavyweight
|22.5
|172
|188
|Gabriel Varga
|Featherweight
|22.5
|172
|188
|Yannick Bahati
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|178
|194
|Jordan Mein
|Welterweight
|22
|178
|205
|Manny Muro
|Lightweight
|22
|180
|195
|Nainoa Dung
|Lightweight
|21.5
|181
|187
|Keith Lee
|Bantamweight
|20.5
|182
|198
|Arunas Andriuskevicus
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|182
|198
|Chris Avila
|Lightweight
|20
|182
|198
|Dominique Wooding
|Featherweight
|20
|182
|198
|Frans Mlambo
|Bantamweight
|20
|182
|NR
|Justin Sumter
|Middleweight
|20
|182
|NR
|Roman Faraldo
|Welterweight
|20
|182
|198
|Vitaly Minakov
|Heavyweight
|20
|189
|148
|Erik Perez
|Bantamweight
|19.5
|190
|205
|Davion Franklin
|Heavyweight
|19
|191
|207
|Pietro Penini
|Middleweight
|18
|191
|207
|Stefano Paterno
|Welterweight
|18
|193
|NR
|Matt Bessette
|Featherweight
|17.5
|194
|212
|Aaron Chalmers
|Welterweight
|16
|194
|207
|Mark Lemminger
|Welterweight
|16
|194
|212
|Nathan Rose
|Featherweight
|16
|194
|212
|Terry Brazier
|Lightweight
|16
|198
|215
|Bruna Ellen
|Women’s Flyweight
|14.5
|198
|215
|Dustin Barca
|Lightweight
|14.5
|200
|215
|Kyle Crutchmer
|Welterweight
|13
|200
|218
|Paul Redmond
|Lightweight
|13
|202
|219
|Anthony Taylor
|Lightweight
|12
|202
|219
|Jeremy Petley
|Featherweight
|12
|204
|NR
|Albert Gonzales
|Welterweight
|10
|204
|222
|Kevin Croom
|Featherweight
|10
|204
|222
|Kirill Sidelnikov
|Heavyweight
|10
|204
|221
|Pat Casey
|Welterweight
|10
|204
|222
|Peter Queally
|Lightweight
|10
|204
|222
|Ras Hylton
|Heavyweight
|10
|204
|262
|Sumiko Inaba
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|204
|222
|Tim Wilde
|Lightweight
|10
|204
|222
|Yves Landu
|Lightweight
|10
|213
|230
|Constantin Gnusariov
|Welterweight
|9.5
|213
|230
|Kevin Fryer
|Middleweight
|9.5
|215
|234
|Gabby Holloway
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|215
|234
|Kane Mousah
|Lightweight
|9
|215
|234
|Kyle Kurtz
|Middleweight
|9
|215
|222
|Ty Gwerder
|Middleweight
|9
|219
|237
|Bec Rawlings
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|219
|230
|Joseph Creer
|Middleweight
|8.5
|219
|237
|Vladimir Tokov
|Lightweight
|8.5
|222
|239
|Shinsho Anzai
|Welterweight
|8
|223
|242
|Alan Benson
|Middleweight
|5
|223
|242
|Alan Omer
|Welterweight
|5
|223
|NR
|Ali Zebian
|Lightweight
|5
|223
|242
|Andrew Fisher
|Featherweight
|5
|223
|242
|Chiara Penco
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|223
|NR
|Jaleel Willis
|Welterweight
|5
|223
|NR
|Jaylon Bates
|Bantamweight
|5
|223
|262
|Karl Moore
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|223
|142
|Lucie Bertaud
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|223
|NR
|Magomed Magomedov
|Bantamweight
|5
|223
|242
|Mandy Bohm
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|223
|242
|Philip Mulpeter
|Lightweight
|5
|223
|242
|Ryan Roddy
|Lightweight
|5
|223
|242
|Soren Bak
|Lightweight
|5
|237
|NR
|Andrew Salas
|Featherweight
|4.5
|237
|254
|Andy Murad
|Welterweight
|4.5
|237
|254
|Harry Hardwick
|Featherweight
|4.5
|237
|254
|Ilara Joanne
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|237
|NR
|John de Jesus
|Featherweight
|4.5
|242
|254
|Jessica Miele
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|4
|243
|260
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|Welterweight
|3.5
|243
|207
|James Mulheron
|Light Heavyweight
|3.5
|245
|262
|Alessandro Botti
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|166
|Andy Manzolo
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Arbi Mezhidov
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|262
|Asael Adjoudj
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|262
|Ashleigh Grimshaw
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|262
|Azunna Anyanwu
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Bobby Lee
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Bobby Voelker
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|262
|Brandon Bender
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|262
|Brandon Pieper
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Bryce Logan
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|101
|Bryson Bolohao
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Chris Cisneros
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|175
|Claude Wilcox
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Daniel Crawford
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|262
|DeAnna Bennett
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Dominic Clark
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|245
|30
|Ederson Macedo
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Elina Kallionidou
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Erick Sanchez
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|262
|Evan Gubera
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Fabio Aguiar
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Giovanni Melillo
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|262
|Grachik Bozinyan
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Hamza Salim
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Hesdy Gerges
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Iamik Furtado
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|262
|J.W. Kiser
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Jamese Taylor
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Jason Markland
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Jessica Ruiz
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Justin Moore
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Kana Watanabe
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|245
|82
|Karl Albrektsson
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Katharina Lehner
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|245
|262
|Kiichi Kunimoto
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|262
|Kywan Gracie
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|262
|Lucas Borges
|Middleweight
|0
|245
|262
|Mario Navarro
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Matheus Mattos
|Bantamweight
|0
|245
|262
|Ranjeet Baria
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|262
|Ronny Markes
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Ross Houston
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|262
|Ryan Scope
|Lightweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Said Sowma
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Scott Futrell
|Welterweight
|0
|245
|NR
|Shawn Teed
|Heavyweight
|0
|245
|262
|Simone D’Anna
|Featherweight
|0
|245
|262
|Vladyslav Parubchenko
|Featherweight
|0
