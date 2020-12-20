Anthony Pettis Career Earnings

(WEC & UFC pay only, not including PPV or locker room bonuses, Reebok sponsorship started with UFC 189)

denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

WEC 41 – Jun 7/09 – W (Campbell) – $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

WEC 45 – Dec 19/09 – L (Palaszewski) – $3,000

WEC 47 – Mar 6/10 – W (Castillo) – $16,000 ($3,000 to show, $3,000 win bonus, $10,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)

WEC 48 – Apr 24/10 – W (Karalexis) – $8,000 ($4,000 to show, $4,000 win bonus)

WEC 50 – Aug 18/10 – W (Roller) – $22,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 win bonus, $10,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

WEC 53 – Dec 16/10 – W (Henderson) – $26,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $10,000 Fight of the Night bonus)*

TUF: Team Lesnar vs Team dos Santos Finale – Jun 4/11 – L (Guida) – $10,000

UFC 136 – Oct 8/11 – W (Stephens) – $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)*

UFC 144 – Feb 26/12 – W (Lauzon) – $89,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $65,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Johnson vs Dodson – Jan 26/13 – W (Cerrone) – $78,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $50,000 Knockout of the Night bonus)*

UFC 164 – Aug 31/13 – W (Henderson) – $104,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Submission of the Night bonus)

UFC 181 – Dec 6/14 – W (Melendez) – $250,000 ($100,000 to show, $100,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)

UFC 185 – Mar 14/15 – L (dos Anjos) – $110,000*

UFC Fight Night: Dillashaw vs Cruz – Jan 17/16 – L (Alvarez) – $90,000 ($80,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Barboza) – $90,000 ($80,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC on Fox: Maia vs Condit – Aug 27/16 – W (Oliveira) – $175,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – L (Holloway) – $135,000 ($150,000 to show, $30,000 fine for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 213 – Jul 8/17 – W (Miller) – $195,000 ($90,000 to show, $90,000 win bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Pettis – Nov 11/17 – L (Poirier) – $200,000 ($135,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – N/A (Chiesa) – $135,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)*

UFC 226 – July 7/18 – W (Chiesa) – $346,400 ($135,000 to show, $135,000 win bonus, $14,400 from Chiesa for missing weight, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – L (Ferguson) – $215,000 ($145,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis – Mar 23/19 – W (Thompson) – $360,000 ($145,000 to show, $145,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – L (Diaz) – $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 246 – Jan 18/20 – L (Ferreira) – $175,000 ($155,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 249 – May 9/20 – W (Cerrone) – $330,000 ($155,000 to show, $155,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal – Dec 19/20 – W (Morono) – $350,000 ($165,000 to show, $165,000 win bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $3,611,400

