Another memorable year in mixed martial arts is in the books, so it’s time for The MMA Manifesto to look back and reflect on UFC Fighter Salaries.

Was 2020 a good year financially to be a fighter? Well, that depends on what your name is. If it is Khabib Nurmagomedov, then yes, it was a very good year. On the other hand, if you happen to be Cole Williams, you might want to consider keeping your day job. The average UFC fighter made $147,965 in 2020, up from an average earnings of $146,673 in 2019.

A few more stats that you might find interesting:

– The average household income in the U.S. is around $45,000 per year, yet over a third of the UFC’s fighters (210 fighters – 36%) make less than that. Sometimes it doesn’t pay to get punched in the face.

– 219 fighters (38%) earned six-figures in 2020 (36% in 2019).

– 14 men and women wore UFC championship belts (including interim) in 2020, and they earned an average of $1,001,071 (up from $974,028 in 2019) over the course of the year (highest – Khabib Nurmagomedov: $6,090,000; lowest – Petr Yan: $230,000). Most of these fighters also made much more money in undisclosed pay-per-view bonuses.

– The highest earning non-UFC champion in 2020 was Conor McGregor, who pulled in a cool $3,060,000 (in disclosed pay – surely made much more than that in bonuses).

Now, for the salary results. It is worth noting that these are only the reported salaries plus Fight of the Night & Performance of the Night bonuses that have been made public, along with Reebok payouts (now called fight week incentive pay). Many top performing fighters get additional bonuses paid out to them that aren’t reported, plus the top guys get a cut of the pay-per-view buys for events that they headline. Also, many athletic commissions don’t report fighter’s salary info, so for those we’ve estimated a fighter’s purse based on what they have earned in their other recent fights. Fighters with some estimated purses are marked with a * in the database. This data should still be considered very close to accurate, as most fighters’ purses remain rather steady from fight to fight (unless they ink a new contract in the meantime).

So, without further ado, here’s the salary of each UFC fighter for 2020. To check out 2010’s fighter salary info click here, for 2011 click here, for 2012 click here, for 2013 click here, for 2014 click here, here for 2015, here for 2016, here for 2017, here for 2018, and here for 2019. For career fighter earnings click here.

Click here for 2020 top ten MMA earners

1 Khabib Nurmagomedov* $6,090,000 2 Conor McGregor $3,060,000 3 Junior dos Santos* $1,560,000 4 Israel Adesanya* $1,230,000 5 Justin Gaethje* $ 920,000 6 Jose Aldo* $ 900,000 7 Deiveson Figueiredo* $ 875,000 8 Anthony Pettis* $ 855,000 9 Alistair Overeem* $ 830,000 10 Stipe Miocic* $ 790,000 11 Dominick Reyes* $ 760,000 12 Robert Whittaker* $ 745,000 13 Marcin Tybura* $ 701,000 14 Andrei Arlovski* $ 695,000 14 Tony Ferguson* $ 695,000 16 Donald Cerrone* $ 660,000 17 Kamaru Usman* $ 640,000 18 Anderson Silva* $ 620,000 18 Derrick Lewis* $ 620,000 20 Anthony Smith* $ 615,000 21 Jan Blachowicz* $ 590,000 22 Jim Miller* $ 583,000 23 Charles Oliveira* $ 557,200 24 Kevin Holland* $ 553,000 25 Glover Teixeira* $ 550,000 25 Valentina Shevchenko* $ 550,000 27 Jon Jones* $ 540,000 28 Neil Magny* $ 534,000 29 Daniel Cormier* $ 530,000 30 Jorge Masvidal* $ 530,000 31 Maurico ‘Shogun’ Rua* $ 515,000 32 Amanda Nunes $ 490,000 33 Greg Hardy* $ 485,000 34 Aleksei Oleinik* $ 475,000 34 Ovince Saint Preux* $ 475,000 36 Katlyn Chookagian* $ 470,000 37 Tyron Woodley* $ 445,000 38 Holly Holm* $ 435,000 38 Rafael dos Anjos* $ 435,000 40 Ben Rothwell* $ 415,000 41 Vicente Luque* $ 406,000 42 Dan Hooker* $ 400,000 43 Alexander Volkanovski* $ 390,000 43 Henry Cejudo $ 390,000 43 Joseph Benavidez* $ 390,000 46 Gilbert Burns* $ 388,000 47 Bobby Green* $ 380,000 47 Fabricio Werdum* $ 380,000 47 Paulo Costa* $ 380,000 47 Yoel Romero $ 380,000 51 Alex Oliveira* $ 377,400 52 Brian Kelleher* $ 375,000 53 Angela Hill* $ 371,000 54 Alex Perez* $ 370,000 54 Curtis Blaydes $ 370,000 54 Dustin Poirier $ 370,000 57 Beneil Dariush* $ 365,000 58 Kelvin Gastelum* $ 365,000 59 Diego Sanchez* $ 353,000 60 Marlon Vera* $ 350,000 61 Tim Means* $ 342,000 62 Chris Weidman* $ 340,000 63 Mackenzie Dern* $ 335,000 64 Dominick Cruz $ 330,000 65 Brandon Moreno* $ 326,000 66 Francis Ngannou $ 320,000 66 Frankie Edgar* $ 320,000 66 Marvin Vettori* $ 320,000 66 Stephen Thompson* $ 320,000 70 Cody Garbrandt $ 315,000 71 Colby Covington* $ 310,000 71 Jessica Andrade* $ 310,000 73 Sean O’Malley* $ 306,500 74 Cory Sandhagen* $ 300,000 75 Khamzat Chimaev* $ 294,500 76 Zhang Weili $ 290,000 77 Drew Dober $ 286,000 78 Jack Hermansson* $ 285,000 79 Paul Felder* $ 284,000 80 Max Holloway* $ 280,000 81 Alex Caceres* $ 278,000 82 Edson Barboza* $ 277,000 83 Sijara Eubanks* $ 275,000 84 Mike Perry* $ 263,000 85 Casey Kenney* $ 260,500 86 Andre Fili* $ 260,000 86 Dan Ige* $ 260,000 88 Devin Clark* $ 256,000 89 Alexander Volkov* $ 250,000 89 Carlos Condit* $ 250,000 89 Marlon Moraes* $ 250,000 92 Jairzinho Rozenstruik* $ 249,000 92 Paul Craig* $ 249,000 94 Michelle Waterson* $ 240,000 94 Sean Strickland* $ 240,000 96 Calvin Kattar $ 236,100 97 Claudia Gadelha* $ 233,000 98 Petr Yan* $ 230,000 99 Roxanne Modafferi* $ 227,000 100 Darren Elkins* $ 226,000 101 Brian Ortega* $ 225,000 101 Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza* $ 225,000 103 Jennifer Maia* $ 224,000 104 Cortney Casey $ 223,000 105 Carla Esparza* $ 220,000 105 Robbie Lawler* $ 220,000 107 Tecia Torres* $ 216,000 108 Derek Brunson* $ 215,000 109 Aljamain Sterling $ 212,000 110 Magomed Ankalaev* $ 211,000 111 Cub Swanson* $ 210,000 112 Josh Emmett $ 207,000 113 Francisco Trinaldo* $ 206,200 114 Raquel Pennington $ 204,000 115 Giga Chikadze* $ 201,000 116 Gabriel Benitez* $ 200,000 117 Tim Elliott* $ 199,350 118 Lauren Murphy* $ 199,000 119 Cynthia Calvillo* $ 192,750 120 Felicia Spencer $ 192,500 120 Jimmy Crute* $ 192,000 122 Darren Stewart* $ 190,000 123 Joanna Jedrzejczyk $ 186,000 123 Scott Holtzman* $ 186,000 125 Gian Villante* $ 185,000 126 Jake Matthews* $ 184,000 127 Brandon Royval* $ 182,500 128 Nikita Krylov* $ 180,000 128 Ricardo Lamas* $ 180,000 130 Khaos Williams* $ 179,300 131 Miguel Baeza* $ 171,000 132 Walt Harris* $ 170,000 133 Louis Smolka* $ 168,000 134 Philipe Lins $ 167,000 135 James Krause* $ 166,000 136 Alexander Hernandez* $ 165,500 137 Joaquin Buckley* $ 164,500 138 John Dodson* $ 164,000 139 Antonina Shevchenko* $ 163,000 139 Augusto Sakai* $ 163,000 141 Germaine de Randamie* $ 160,000 141 Rob Font* $ 160,000 141 Rose Namajunas* $ 160,000 141 Sam Alvey* $ 160,000 145 Gerald Meerschaert* $ 158,000 146 Daniel Rodriguez* $ 156,500 147 Carlos Diego Ferreira $ 155,000 148 Michael Chiesa $ 154,000 149 Brett Johns* $ 152,000 150 Song Yadong $ 151,000 151 Johnny Walker* $ 150,000 151 Merab Dvalishvili* $ 150,000 153 Gillian Robertson* $ 148,000 154 Tanner Boser* $ 147,500 155 Kyler Phillips* $ 147,000 156 Nathaniel Wood* $ 145,000 156 Uriah Hall* $ 145,000 158 Trevin Giles* $ 143,000 159 Gavin Tucker* $ 142,000 160 Jimmie Rivera* $ 141,000 161 Ed Herman* $ 140,000 162 Ray Borg* $ 139,100 163 Alex Morono* $ 139,000 164 Antonio Rogerio Nogueira* $ 138,000 165 Michel Pereira* $ 137,500 166 Lando Vannata* $ 137,000 167 Kai Kara-France* $ 136,000 167 Maurice Greene* $ 136,000 169 Alexander Gustafsson* $ 135,000 169 Darren Till* $ 135,000 169 Tyson Nam* $ 135,000 172 Megan Anderson $ 134,000 173 Hannah Cifers* $ 131,000 173 Randa Markos* $ 131,000 175 Shane Burgos $ 130,000 176 Daniel Pineda* $ 124,800 177 Jussier Formiga* $ 123,000 178 Bryce Mitchell* $ 122,000 178 Makwan Amirkhani* $ 122,000 180 Rafael Fiziev* $ 121,500 181 Cody Stamman* $ 121,000 182 Niko Price* $ 120,500 183 Ariane Lipski* $ 120,000 183 Stefan Struve* $ 120,000 185 Andrew Sanchez* $ 119,000 186 Krzysztof Jotko $ 118,000 187 Justin Jaynes* $ 117,500 188 Herbert Burns* $ 115,700 189 Max Griffin* $ 115,000 190 Jamahal Hill* $ 112,700 191 Demian Maia* $ 112,000 192 Pedro Munhoz* $ 111,000 192 Tom Aspinall* $ 111,000 194 Roosevelt Roberts* $ 110,400 195 Alan Jouban* $ 110,000 195 Belal Muhammad $ 110,000 197 Mike Rodriguez* $ 109,000 197 Sean Brady* $ 109,000 199 Youseff Zalal* $ 107,500 200 Jonathan Martinez* $ 107,000 201 Renato Moicano* $ 106,000 202 Virna Jandiroba* $ 105,500 203 Aleksandar Rakic* $ 105,000 203 Arnold Allen $ 105,000 203 Maryna Moroz* $ 105,000 203 Matt Brown $ 105,000 207 Jiri Prochazka* $ 103,500 209 Marc Diakiese* $ 103,000 209 Michael Johnson $ 103,000 210 Charles Rosa $ 102,000 210 Ryan Spann* $ 102,000 212 Alexandr Romanov* $ 101,000 212 Chris Daukaus* $ 101,000 212 Kay Hansen* $ 101,000 212 Nathan Maness* $ 101,000 216 Austin Hubbard* $ 100,500 217 Ashley Yoder* $ 100,000 217 Ilir Latifi* $ 100,000 217 Volkan Oezdemir* $ 100,000 220 Raphael Assuncao $ 99,000 221 Raoni Barcelos* $ 98,000 222 Jordan Griffin $ 97,500 223 Christian Aguilera* $ 95,000 223 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos* $ 95,000 223 Irene Aldana* $ 95,000 223 Thiago Santos* $ 95,000 227 Shana Dobson* $ 94,000 227 Viviane Araujo* $ 94,000 227 Yan Xiaonan* $ 94,000 230 Clay Guida $ 93,000 230 Hunter Azure* $ 93,000 230 Mayra Bueno Silva* $ 93,000 230 Miles Johns* $ 93,000 234 Sara McMann $ 92,000 235 Chan Sung Jung* $ 90,000 235 Damon Jackson* $ 90,000 235 Jake Collier* $ 90,000 238 Kai Kamaka III* $ 89,000 238 Mariya Agapova* $ 89,000 238 Modestas Bukauskas* $ 89,000 241 Tom Breese* $ 88,500 242 Chase Hooper* $ 88,000 243 Bill Algeo* $ 87,000 243 Nik Lentz $ 87,000 243 Tony Gravely* $ 87,000 243 Tony Kelley* $ 87,000 247 Justine Kish* $ 86,000 247 Mirsad Bektic* $ 86,000 249 Bryan Barberena* $ 85,000 249 Corey Anderson* $ 85,000 251 Billy Quarantillo* $ 84,500 252 Ciryl Gane* $ 84,000 252 Nasrat Haqparast* $ 84,000 254 Kevin Lee* $ 83,800 255 Dusko Todorovic* $ 83,500 255 Lerone Murphy* $ 83,500 257 Davey Grant* $ 83,000 257 Julian Erosa $ 83,000 257 Marcos Rogerio de Lima* $ 83,000 260 Randy Costa* $ 81,500 261 Luis Pena $ 80,950 262 Mallory Martin* $ 80,500 263 Evan Dunham $ 80,000 263 Jared Cannonier* $ 80,000 265 Brendan Allen* $ 79,000 265 Montel Jackson* $ 79,000 267 Mounir Lazeez* $ 78,300 268 Andre Muniz* $ 77,500 268 Mario Bautista* $ 77,500 268 Ottman Azatair* $ 77,500 268 Su Mudaerji* $ 77,500 272 Ion Cutelaba $ 76,000 272 Jose Alberto Quinonez* $ 76,000 272 Zak Cummings* $ 76,000 275 Pannie Kianzad* $ 75,000 276 Jesse Ronson* $ 74,000 276 Khalid Taha* $ 74,000 276 Li Jingliang $ 74,000 276 Priscila Cachoeira* $ 74,000 276 Yana Kunitskaya* $ 74,000 281 Adrian Yanez* $ 73,500 281 Guram Kutateladze* $ 73,500 281 Jimmy Flick* $ 73,500 281 Jordan Leavitt* $ 73,500 281 Luigi Vendramini* $ 73,500 281 Mateusz Gamrot* $ 73,500 281 Sasha Palatnikov* $ 73,500 281 Trevin Jones* $ 73,500 289 Thiago Moises* $ 73,000 290 Jalin Turner* $ 72,000 291 Kevin Croom* $ 71,700 292 Grant Dawson* $ 71,300 293 Ketlen Vieira* $ 71,000 294 Chris Gutierrez* $ 70,000 294 Ian Heinisch $ 70,000 294 Mara Romero Borella* $ 70,000 294 Montana De La Rosa* $ 70,000 294 Omari Akhmedov* $ 70,000 294 Rani Yahya* $ 70,000 300 Mark Madsen $ 69,500 301 Maki Pitolo* $ 69,000 302 Amanda Ribas* $ 67,500 302 Jordan Espinosa* $ 67,500 304 Andre Ewell* $ 67,000 305 Jeremy Stephens $ 66,900 306 Eryk Anders $ 66,000 307 Joel Alvarez* $ 65,500 308 Ricky Simon $ 65,000 308 Tai Tuivasa* $ 65,000 308 Vinc Pichel* $ 65,000 311 Blagoy Ivanov $ 64,000 312 Gabriel Silva $ 63,500 312 Louis Cosce* $ 63,500 314 Court McGee* $ 63,000 315 Macy Chiasson* $ 62,000 316 Christos Giagos* $ 61,000 316 Eddie Wineland $ 61,000 316 John Makdessi* $ 61,000 319 Sabina Mazo* $ 59,500 320 Brad Riddell* $ 59,000 320 Sodiq Yusuff $ 59,000 322 Anthony Rocco Martin $ 58,000 322 Bartosz Fabinksi* $ 58,000 322 Kevin Aguilar* $ 58,000 322 Nicolas Dalby* $ 58,000 326 Gina Mazany* $ 57,000 326 Leonardo Santos* $ 57,000 328 Ashlee Evans-Smith* $ 56,500 329 Hakeem Dawodu* $ 55,600 330 Takashi Sato* $ 55,500 331 Mickey Gall $ 55,000 332 Spike Carlyle* $ 54,500 333 Zubaira Tukhugov* $ 53,400 334 Frankie Saenz* $ 53,000 335 Brok Weaver* $ 52,100 336 Mark De La Rosa* $ 52,000 337 Askar Askarov* $ 51,000 337 David Dvorak* $ 51,000 337 Ilia Topuria* $ 51,000 337 Khama Worthy* $ 51,000 337 Paige VanZant* $ 51,000 337 Roman Dolidze* $ 51,000 337 Taila Santos* $ 51,000 344 Joanne Calderwood* $ 50,000 344 Julianna Pena* $ 50,000 344 Justin Ledet* $ 50,000 344 Lina Lansberg $ 50,000 348 Sergey Spivak* $ 49,500 349 Shavkat Rakhmonov* $ 49,100 350 Alexa Grasso* $ 49,000 350 Andrea Lee* $ 49,000 350 Gadzhimurad Antigulov* $ 49,000 350 Jack Marshman* $ 49,000 354 Raulian Paiva* $ 48,600 355 Abdul Razak Alhassan* $ 48,400 356 Jessica Eye $ 48,250 357 Marion Reneau $ 48,000 358 Dequan Townsend* $ 47,000 358 Jason Witt* $ 47,000 360 Irwin Rivera* $ 46,500 361 Molly McCann* $ 46,000 361 Nate Landwehr $ 46,000 363 Bevon Lewis* $ 45,500 364 Drakkar Klose $ 45,000 364 Felice Herrig* $ 45,000 364 John Phillips* $ 45,000 364 Julia Avila* $ 45,000 364 Omar Morales* $ 45,000 364 Polyana Viana* $ 45,000 364 Randy Brown* $ 45,000 371 Jessica-Rose Clark* $ 44,000 371 Ramazen Emeev* $ 44,000 371 Said Nurmagomedov* $ 44,000 374 Jared Gordon* $ 43,400 375 Gustavo Lopez* $ 43,000 375 Kyle Daukaus* $ 43,000 375 Loma Lookboonme* $ 43,000 375 Yancy Medeiros* $ 43,000 379 Alonzo Menifield* $ 41,500 380 Darrick Minner* $ 41,200 380 Deron Winn* $ 41,200 382 Thomas Almeida* $ 41,000 383 Aleksa Camur* $ 40,500 384 Charles Jourdain* $ 39,500 384 Jack Shore* $ 39,500 386 Geoff Neal* $ 39,000 386 Impa Kasanganay* $ 39,000 386 Jordan Wright* $ 39,000 386 Journey Newson* $ 39,000 386 Liana Jojua* $ 39,000 386 Rodrigo Nascimento* $ 39,000 392 Juan Espino* $ 37,500 393 Jai Herbert* $ 37,300 394 Carlos Felipe* $ 37,000 394 Don’Tale Mayes* $ 37,000 394 Jamall Emmers* $ 37,000 394 Maxim Grishin* $ 37,000 394 Parker Porter* $ 37,000 399 Edmen Shahbazyan* $ 36,000 399 Norma Dumont* $ 36,000 399 Song Kenan* $ 36,000 402 Alan Patrick* $ 35,000 402 Claudio Silva* $ 35,000 402 Jinh Yu Frey* $ 35,000 402 JJ Aldrich $ 35,000 402 Karolina Kowalkiewicz* $ 35,000 402 Matt Wiman* $ 35,000 408 Bethe Correia* $ 34,000 409 Alexander Yakovlev* $ 33,000 409 Chase Sherman $ 33,000 409 Karl Roberson $ 33,000 409 Lyman Good $ 33,000 409 Maycee Barber $ 33,000 414 Enrique Barzola* $ 32,000 414 Muslim Salikhov* $ 32,000 416 Movsar Evloev* $ 31,500 416 Rodolfo Vieira $ 31,500 418 Anthony Ivy* $ 31,000 418 Ike Villanueva* $ 31,000 418 Poliana Botelho* $ 31,000 418 Yorgan De Castro* $ 31,000 422 Karol Rosa* $ 30,500 423 Rogerio Bontorin* $ 30,400 424 Marc-Andre Barriault $ 29,900 425 Joseph Duffy* $ 29,000 425 Peter Sobotta* $ 29,000 427 Livia Renata Souza* $ 28,000 427 Matt Frevola $ 28,000 427 Sarah Moras $ 28,000 430 Amanda Lemos* $ 27,500 430 Arman Tsarukyan* $ 27,500 430 Bea Malecki* $ 27,500 430 Geraldo de Freitas* $ 27,500 430 Joe Solecki* $ 27,500 430 Jun Yung Park* $ 27,500 430 Khadis Ibragimov* $ 27,500 430 Mike Grundy* $ 27,500 430 Tracy Cortez* $ 27,500 439 Alexandre Pantoja* $ 27,000 439 Ali AlQaisi* $ 27,000 439 Bruno Silva* $ 27,000 439 Carlton Minus* $ 27,000 439 Cody Durden* $ 27,000 439 Malcolm Gordon* $ 27,000 439 Martin Day* $ 27,000 439 Peter Barrett* $ 27,000 439 Rhys McKee* $ 27,000 439 Roque Martinez* $ 27,000 439 Shane Young* $ 27,000 450 Luke Sanders* $ 26,000 450 Saparbek Safarov $ 26,000 452 Daniel Chavez* $ 25,500 453 Alessio Di Chirico* $ 25,000 453 Da Un Jung* $ 25,000 453 Frank Camacho $ 25,000 453 Ji Yeon Kim* $ 25,000 453 Lucie Pudilova $ 25,000 453 Markus Perez* $ 25,000 453 Oskar Piechota $ 25,000 453 Ricardo Ramos* $ 25,000 453 T.J. Brown* $ 25,000 462 Chris Gruetzemacher* $ 24,000 462 Dwight Grant* $ 24,000 462 Emily Whitmire* $ 24,000 462 Marina Rodriguez* $ 24,000 462 Vince Morales $ 24,000 467 Amir Albazi* $ 23,500 467 Anderson dos Santos* $ 23,500 467 Cory McKenna* $ 23,500 467 Danaa Batgerel $ 23,500 467 Danilo Marques* $ 23,500 467 Dricus Du Plessis* $ 23,500 467 Dustin Jacoby* $ 23,500 467 Fares Ziam* $ 23,500 467 Jonathan Pearce* $ 23,500 467 Justin Tafa* $ 23,500 467 Kanako Murata* $ 23,500 467 Matthew Semeslberger* $ 23,500 467 Miranda Maverick* $ 23,500 467 Nassourdine Imavov* $ 23,500 467 Phil Hawes* $ 23,500 467 Tafon Nchuwki* $ 23,500 467 Tagir Ulanbekov* $ 23,500 467 William Knight* $ 23,500 485 Klibson Abreu $ 22,000 485 Ryan Benoit* $ 22,000 487 Damir Hadzovic* $ 21,000 487 Davi Ramos* $ 21,000 489 Ludovit Klein* $ 20,500 490 Danny Roberts* $ 20,000 490 Ismail Naurdiev $ 20,000 490 Laureano Staropoli* $ 20,000 490 Leon Edwards* $ 20,000 490 Magomed Mustafaev* $ 20,000 495 Guido Cannetti $ 19,000 496 Alexey Kunchenko* $ 18,000 496 Anthony Birchak* $ 18,000 496 Michal Oleksiejczuk* $ 18,000 496 Nad Narimani* $ 18,000 500 Brianna Van Buren $ 17,500 500 Danny Henry* $ 17,500 500 Felipe Colares $ 17,500 500 John Allan* $ 17,500 500 Wellington Turman* $ 17,500 500 Zarrukh Adashev $ 17,500 506 Anthony Hernandez $ 16,000 506 Charles Byrd $ 16,000 506 Emil Meek* $ 16,000 506 Jessin Ayari* $ 16,000 506 Juan Adams* $ 16,000 506 Kyle Nelson* $ 16,000 506 Rachael Ostovich* $ 16,000 506 Veronica Macedo* $ 16,000 514 Zhalgas Zhumagulov* $ 15,900 515 Alex da Silva* $ 15,500 515 Ben Sosoli* $ 15,500 515 Callan Potter* $ 15,500 515 Cole Smith* $ 15,500 515 Gabriel Green $ 15,500 515 Heili Alateng* $ 15,500 515 Luana Carolina* $ 15,500 515 Luiz Eduardo Garagorri* $ 15,500 515 Max Rohskopf $ 15,500 515 Miranda Granger* $ 15,500 515 Mizuki Inoue* $ 15,500 515 Raphael Pessoa* $ 15,500 515 Sean Woodson $ 15,500 515 Steve Garcia $ 15,500 529 Darko Stosic $ 14,000 529 Jeff Hughes* $ 14,000 531 Chris Fishgold* $ 13,600 532 Aalon Cruz $ 13,500 532 Aaron Phillips* $ 13,500 532 Alan Badout* $ 13,500 532 Alex Munoz* $ 13,500 532 Andreas Michailidis* $ 13,500 532 Antonio Arroyo* $ 13,500 532 Austin Lingo* $ 13,500 532 Cameron Else* $ 13,500 532 Charlie Ontiveros* $ 13,500 532 Diana Belbita* $ 13,500 532 Domingo Pilarte* $ 13,500 532 Dustin Stoltzfus* $ 13,500 532 Jacob Malkoun* $ 13,500 532 Jamey Simmons* $ 13,500 532 Jamie Mullarkey* $ 13,500 532 Jamie Pickett* $ 13,500 532 Jared Gooden* $ 13,500 532 Jerome Rivera* $ 13,500 532 John Castaneda* $ 13,500 532 Johnny Munoz* $ 13,500 532 Jordan Williams* $ 13,500 532 Josh Culibao* $ 13,500 532 Josh Parisian* $ 13,500 532 Joshua Culibao* $ 13,500 532 Julija Stoliarenko* $ 13,500 532 Kazula Vargas* $ 13,500 532 KB Bhullar* $ 13,500 532 Kevin Natividad* $ 13,500 532 Liliya Shakirova* $ 13,500 532 Marcin Prachnio* $ 13,500 532 Mark Striegl* $ 13,500 532 Niklas Stolze* $ 13,500 532 Ode Osbourne $ 13,500 532 Ramiz Brahimaj* $ 13,500 532 Ray Rodriguez* $ 13,500 532 Roman Bogatov* $ 13,500 532 Sam Hughes* $ 13,500 532 Sarah Alpar* $ 13,500 532 Shanna Young* $ 13,500 532 Stephanie Egger* $ 13,500 532 T.J. Laramie* $ 13,500 532 Timur Valiev* $ 13,500 532 Victor Rodriguez* $ 13,500 532 Vincent Cachero* $ 13,500 532 Zarah Fairn $ 13,500 532 Zelim Imadaev* $ 13,500 578 Austin Springer* $ 10,500 579 Vanessa Melo* $ 10,500 580 Cole Williams* $ 9,500

