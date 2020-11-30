Congratulations to Herman Martinez for winning our UFC Vegas 15 Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Neil H for being November’s monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori on Dec 5th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Spike Carlyle – 88%

Josh Parisian – 79%

Gina Mazany – 52%

Miguel Baeza – 63%

Anthony Smith – 87%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 80-31 (72%)



UFC Vegas 15 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Herman Martinez 9 2 James Weise 8 2 tp 8 4 Ibrahim 7 5 Ash K 6 5 Daniel Meehan 6 5 Ethan Hunt 6 5 Michael J. 6 5 Miles Trivedi 6 5 Neil H. 6 5 ryanC 6 5 theJawas 6 5 Vic Rattanasithy 6 14 Cameron Walsh 5 14 daniel 5 14 danny 5 14 Isaac 5 14 Michael V 5 14 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 20 Adrian Sunnex 4 20 Dave K. 4 20 Dylan Simonsen 4 20 larry chaput 4 20 Luke Rhoads 4 20 Nick Cochran 4 20 Omar Abdulla 4 20 SternFan74 4 28 Alex Gray 3 28 Ben Hilder 3 28 Brandon Kaplan 3 28 Giuseppe Gafa 3 28 Rodney 3 28 Ryan Key 3 28 Umar zaheer 3 35 Dan 2 35 Nathan H. 2 35 The MMA Manifesto 2 38 Dan P 1 38 DJ 1 38 Omar Comin’ 1 41 Bryce Gerrey 0

November Top Ten

1 Neil H. 19 2 Herman Martinez 18 2 Isaac 18 4 Brandon Kaplan 17 5 James Weise 15 5 Louis Volavola 15 5 Tuakore Singapu 15



2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 185 2 Herman Martinez 179 3 Michael J. 171 4 Sternfan74 170 5 Nathan H. 168 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 162 The MMA Manifesto 162 7 Dan 152 8 Cameron Walsh 147 8 Isaac 147 8 ryanC 147

