 

Congratulations to Herman Martinez for winning our UFC Vegas 15 Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Neil H for being November’s monthly winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori on Dec 5th. Thanks for playing!

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

 

Consensus Picks

Spike Carlyle – 88%
Josh Parisian – 79%
Gina Mazany – 52%
Miguel Baeza – 63%
Anthony Smith – 87%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 80-31 (72%)

 


UFC Vegas 15 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Herman Martinez 9
2 James Weise 8
2 tp 8
4 Ibrahim 7
5 Ash K 6
5 Daniel Meehan 6
5 Ethan Hunt 6
5 Michael J. 6
5 Miles Trivedi 6
5 Neil H. 6
5 ryanC 6
5 theJawas 6
5 Vic Rattanasithy 6
14 Cameron Walsh 5
14 daniel 5
14 danny 5
14 Isaac 5
14 Michael V 5
14 Ryan A. MacDonald 5
20 Adrian Sunnex 4
20 Dave K. 4
20 Dylan Simonsen 4
20 larry chaput 4
20 Luke Rhoads 4
20 Nick Cochran 4
20 Omar Abdulla 4
20 SternFan74 4
28 Alex Gray 3
28 Ben Hilder 3
28 Brandon Kaplan 3
28 Giuseppe Gafa 3
28 Rodney 3
28 Ryan Key 3
28 Umar zaheer 3
35 Dan 2
35 Nathan H. 2
35 The MMA Manifesto 2
38 Dan P 1
38 DJ 1
38 Omar Comin’ 1
41 Bryce Gerrey 0

 

November Top Ten

1 Neil H. 19
2 Herman Martinez 18
2 Isaac 18
4 Brandon Kaplan 17
5 James Weise 15
5 Louis Volavola 15
5 Tuakore Singapu 15


2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 185
2 Herman Martinez 179
3 Michael J. 171
4 Sternfan74 170
5 Nathan H. 168
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 162
The MMA Manifesto 162
7 Dan 152
8 Cameron Walsh 147
8 Isaac 147
8 ryanC 147

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 15 Pick 'Em Results