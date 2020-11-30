Congratulations to Herman Martinez for winning our UFC Vegas 15 Pick ‘Em Contest, and to Neil H for being November’s monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori on Dec 5th. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Spike Carlyle – 88%
Josh Parisian – 79%
Gina Mazany – 52%
Miguel Baeza – 63%
Anthony Smith – 87%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 80-31 (72%)
UFC Vegas 15 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Herman Martinez
|9
|2
|James Weise
|8
|2
|tp
|8
|4
|Ibrahim
|7
|5
|Ash K
|6
|5
|Daniel Meehan
|6
|5
|Ethan Hunt
|6
|5
|Michael J.
|6
|5
|Miles Trivedi
|6
|5
|Neil H.
|6
|5
|ryanC
|6
|5
|theJawas
|6
|5
|Vic Rattanasithy
|6
|14
|Cameron Walsh
|5
|14
|daniel
|5
|14
|danny
|5
|14
|Isaac
|5
|14
|Michael V
|5
|14
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|20
|Adrian Sunnex
|4
|20
|Dave K.
|4
|20
|Dylan Simonsen
|4
|20
|larry chaput
|4
|20
|Luke Rhoads
|4
|20
|Nick Cochran
|4
|20
|Omar Abdulla
|4
|20
|SternFan74
|4
|28
|Alex Gray
|3
|28
|Ben Hilder
|3
|28
|Brandon Kaplan
|3
|28
|Giuseppe Gafa
|3
|28
|Rodney
|3
|28
|Ryan Key
|3
|28
|Umar zaheer
|3
|35
|Dan
|2
|35
|Nathan H.
|2
|35
|The MMA Manifesto
|2
|38
|Dan P
|1
|38
|DJ
|1
|38
|Omar Comin’
|1
|41
|Bryce Gerrey
|0
November Top Ten
|1
|Neil H.
|19
|2
|Herman Martinez
|18
|2
|Isaac
|18
|4
|Brandon Kaplan
|17
|5
|James Weise
|15
|5
|Louis Volavola
|15
|5
|Tuakore Singapu
|15
2020 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|185
|2
|Herman Martinez
|179
|3
|Michael J.
|171
|4
|Sternfan74
|170
|5
|Nathan H.
|168
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|162
|The MMA Manifesto
|162
|7
|Dan
|152
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|147
|8
|Isaac
|147
|8
|ryanC
|147
