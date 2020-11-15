Congratulations to Tuakore Singapu for winning our UFC Vegas 14 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 255 on Nov 21st. Thanks for playing!
Consensus Picks
Rafael dos Anjos – 57%
Abdul Razak Alhassan – 63%
Kay Hansen – 65%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 74-27 (73%)
UFC Vegas 14 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Tuakore Singapu
|10
|2
|Louis Volavola
|8
|3
|Ben HIlder
|7
|3
|Neil H.
|7
|3
|Robert Akers
|7
|6
|Barry Oh
|6
|6
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|6
|Joe
|6
|9
|David Leach
|5
|9
|Isaac
|5
|9
|Rodney
|5
|9
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|5
|9
|ryanC
|5
|14
|Adrian Sunnex
|4
|14
|Ashleigh Keene
|4
|14
|Bryce Gerrey
|4
|14
|Dan
|4
|14
|Herman Martinez
|4
|14
|larry chaput
|4
|14
|Sam Keary
|4
|14
|Steve Risk
|4
|14
|The MMA Manifesto
|4
|14
|Thomas Baker
|4
|24
|Angus Judson
|3
|24
|Cameron Walsh
|3
|24
|Danny
|3
|24
|Dj
|3
|24
|Dylan Simonsen
|3
|24
|James Weise
|3
|24
|John Rong
|3
|24
|Omar Abdulla
|3
|24
|theJawas
|3
|24
|Tristan long
|3
|34
|Agus Susanto
|2
|34
|Daniel Meehan
|2
|34
|Dave K.
|2
|34
|Ibrahim
|2
|34
|Luke Galloway
|2
|34
|Michael J.
|2
|34
|Nathan H.
|2
|34
|Oliver
|2
|34
|Omar Comin’
|2
|34
|Robert Oakes
|2
|34
|SternFan74
|2
|34
|Tom A Bretsnyder
|2
|46
|Umar Zaheer
|1
2020 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|174
|2
|Herman Martinez
|165
|3
|Nathan H.
|163
|4
|Michael J.
|161
|5
|Sternfan74
|160
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|157
|The MMA Manifesto
|155
|7
|Dan
|146
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|138
|9
|ryanC
|137
|10
|Isaac
|134
