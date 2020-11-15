Congratulations to Tuakore Singapu for winning our UFC Vegas 14 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC 255 on Nov 21st. Thanks for playing!

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Consensus Picks

Rafael dos Anjos – 57%

Abdul Razak Alhassan – 63%

Kay Hansen – 65%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 74-27 (73%)



UFC Vegas 14 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Tuakore Singapu 10 2 Louis Volavola 8 3 Ben HIlder 7 3 Neil H. 7 3 Robert Akers 7 6 Barry Oh 6 6 Brandon Kaplan 6 6 Joe 6 9 David Leach 5 9 Isaac 5 9 Rodney 5 9 Ryan A. MacDonald 5 9 ryanC 5 14 Adrian Sunnex 4 14 Ashleigh Keene 4 14 Bryce Gerrey 4 14 Dan 4 14 Herman Martinez 4 14 larry chaput 4 14 Sam Keary 4 14 Steve Risk 4 14 The MMA Manifesto 4 14 Thomas Baker 4 24 Angus Judson 3 24 Cameron Walsh 3 24 Danny 3 24 Dj 3 24 Dylan Simonsen 3 24 James Weise 3 24 John Rong 3 24 Omar Abdulla 3 24 theJawas 3 24 Tristan long 3 34 Agus Susanto 2 34 Daniel Meehan 2 34 Dave K. 2 34 Ibrahim 2 34 Luke Galloway 2 34 Michael J. 2 34 Nathan H. 2 34 Oliver 2 34 Omar Comin’ 2 34 Robert Oakes 2 34 SternFan74 2 34 Tom A Bretsnyder 2 46 Umar Zaheer 1



2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 174 2 Herman Martinez 165 3 Nathan H. 163 4 Michael J. 161 5 Sternfan74 160 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 157 The MMA Manifesto 155 7 Dan 146 8 Cameron Walsh 138 9 ryanC 137 10 Isaac 134

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 14 Pick 'Em Results