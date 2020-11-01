Congratulations to Dave K for winning our UFC Vegas 12 Pick ‘Em Contest and to Herman Martinez for being October’s monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Santos on Nov 14th. Thanks for playing!
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Consensus Picks
Uriah Hall – 56%
Bryce Mitchell – 55%
Kevin Holland – 98%
Greg Hardy – 79%
Bobby Green – 76%
Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 73-25 (74%)
UFC Vegas 12 Pick ‘Em Results
|1
|Dave K.
|10
|2
|Herman Martinez
|9
|2
|Michael J.
|9
|2
|Omar Comin’
|9
|2
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|9
|6
|Danny
|8
|6
|Dylan Simonsen
|8
|8
|Bryce Gerrey
|7
|8
|Cameron Smith
|7
|8
|Dani C
|7
|8
|Nathan H.
|7
|8
|Neil H.
|7
|8
|SternFan74
|7
|8
|The MMA Manifesto
|7
|8
|Vic Rattanasithy
|7
|16
|Abner William
|6
|16
|Brandon Kaplan
|6
|18
|Angus Judson
|5
|18
|Ashleigh Keene
|5
|18
|Daniel
|5
|18
|Daniel
|5
|18
|James
|5
|18
|James Weise
|5
|18
|Omar Abdulla
|5
|18
|owen castle
|5
|18
|ryanC
|5
|18
|Umar Zaheer
|5
|28
|Daniel Meehan
|4
|28
|Ibrahim
|4
|28
|Isaac
|4
|28
|Micah G
|4
|28
|Taylor Hollingsworth
|4
|28
|Tuakore Singapu
|4
|28
|Yuheng Rong
|4
|35
|Adrian Sunnex
|3
|35
|Cameron fleming
|3
|35
|Luke Rhoads
|3
|35
|Nicolas Koutlakis
|3
|35
|Rodney
|3
|35
|Stephen Risk
|3
|35
|Tom Pr
|3
|42
|Agus Susanto
|2
|42
|David Leach
|2
|42
|Joe
|2
|42
|Joshua Head
|2
|42
|larry chaput
|2
|42
|Robert Akers
|2
|42
|Rogene Galvez
|2
|49
|Dan P
|1
|49
|Luke August
|1
October Top Five
|1
|Herman Martinez
|25
|2
|Dave K
|23
|3
|Michael J.
|22
|4
|Daniel Sim
|20
|4
|Danny
|20
|4
|James Weise
|20
|4
|Nathan H.
|20
2020 Overall Top Ten
|1
|Dave K.
|172
|2
|Herman Martinez
|161
|2
|Nathan H.
|161
|4
|Michael J.
|159
|5
|Sternfan74
|158
|6
|Ryan A. MacDonald
|152
|The MMA Manifesto
|151
|7
|Dan
|142
|8
|Cameron Walsh
|135
|9
|ryanC
|132
|10
|Daniel
|131
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Vegas 12 Pick 'Em Results