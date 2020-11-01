Congratulations to Dave K for winning our UFC Vegas 12 Pick ‘Em Contest and to Herman Martinez for being October’s monthly winner! Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Santos on Nov 14th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Uriah Hall – 56%

Bryce Mitchell – 55%

Kevin Holland – 98%

Greg Hardy – 79%

Bobby Green – 76%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 73-25 (74%)



UFC Vegas 12 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Dave K. 10 2 Herman Martinez 9 2 Michael J. 9 2 Omar Comin’ 9 2 Ryan A. MacDonald 9 6 Danny 8 6 Dylan Simonsen 8 8 Bryce Gerrey 7 8 Cameron Smith 7 8 Dani C 7 8 Nathan H. 7 8 Neil H. 7 8 SternFan74 7 8 The MMA Manifesto 7 8 Vic Rattanasithy 7 16 Abner William 6 16 Brandon Kaplan 6 18 Angus Judson 5 18 Ashleigh Keene 5 18 Daniel 5 18 Daniel 5 18 James 5 18 James Weise 5 18 Omar Abdulla 5 18 owen castle 5 18 ryanC 5 18 Umar Zaheer 5 28 Daniel Meehan 4 28 Ibrahim 4 28 Isaac 4 28 Micah G 4 28 Taylor Hollingsworth 4 28 Tuakore Singapu 4 28 Yuheng Rong 4 35 Adrian Sunnex 3 35 Cameron fleming 3 35 Luke Rhoads 3 35 Nicolas Koutlakis 3 35 Rodney 3 35 Stephen Risk 3 35 Tom Pr 3 42 Agus Susanto 2 42 David Leach 2 42 Joe 2 42 Joshua Head 2 42 larry chaput 2 42 Robert Akers 2 42 Rogene Galvez 2 49 Dan P 1 49 Luke August 1



October Top Five

1 Herman Martinez 25 2 Dave K 23 3 Michael J. 22 4 Daniel Sim 20 4 Danny 20 4 James Weise 20 4 Nathan H. 20



2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 172 2 Herman Martinez 161 2 Nathan H. 161 4 Michael J. 159 5 Sternfan74 158 6 Ryan A. MacDonald 152 The MMA Manifesto 151 7 Dan 142 8 Cameron Walsh 135 9 ryanC 132 10 Daniel 131

