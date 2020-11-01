Congratulations to Dave K  for winning our UFC Vegas 12 Pick ‘Em Contest and to Herman Martinez for being October’s monthly winner!  Next Pick ‘Em action of will be for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs dos Santos on Nov 14th. Thanks for playing!

 

Consensus Picks

Uriah Hall – 56%
Bryce Mitchell – 55%
Kevin Holland – 98%
Greg Hardy – 79%
Bobby Green – 76%

Consensus Overall Record in 2020: 73-25 (74%)

 


UFC Vegas 12 Pick ‘Em Results

1 Dave K. 10
2 Herman Martinez 9
2 Michael J. 9
2 Omar Comin’ 9
2 Ryan A. MacDonald 9
6 Danny 8
6 Dylan Simonsen 8
8 Bryce Gerrey 7
8 Cameron Smith 7
8 Dani C 7
8 Nathan H. 7
8 Neil H. 7
8 SternFan74 7
8 The MMA Manifesto 7
8 Vic Rattanasithy 7
16 Abner William 6
16 Brandon Kaplan 6
18 Angus Judson 5
18 Ashleigh Keene 5
18 Daniel 5
18 Daniel 5
18 James 5
18 James Weise 5
18 Omar Abdulla 5
18 owen castle 5
18 ryanC 5
18 Umar Zaheer 5
28 Daniel Meehan 4
28 Ibrahim 4
28 Isaac 4
28 Micah G 4
28 Taylor Hollingsworth 4
28 Tuakore Singapu 4
28 Yuheng Rong 4
35 Adrian Sunnex 3
35 Cameron fleming 3
35 Luke Rhoads 3
35 Nicolas Koutlakis 3
35 Rodney 3
35 Stephen Risk 3
35 Tom Pr 3
42 Agus Susanto 2
42 David Leach 2
42 Joe 2
42 Joshua Head 2
42 larry chaput 2
42 Robert Akers 2
42 Rogene Galvez 2
49 Dan P 1
49 Luke August 1

 


October Top Five

1 Herman Martinez 25
2 Dave K 23
3 Michael J. 22
4 Daniel Sim 20
4 Danny 20
4 James Weise 20
4 Nathan H. 20


2020 Overall Top Ten

1 Dave K. 172
2 Herman Martinez 161
2 Nathan H. 161
4 Michael J. 159
5 Sternfan74 158
6 Ryan A. MacDonald 152
The MMA Manifesto 151
7 Dan 142
8 Cameron Walsh 135
9 ryanC 132
10 Daniel 131

 

