There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted) Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins. Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)



No points awarded for a loss



(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 2 Rose Namajunas 297 2 2 1 Zhang Weili 256 3 3 3 Joanna Jedrzejczyk 111 4 4 10 Amanda Ribas 71.5 5 5 5 Carla Esparza 64.5 6 6 14 Virna Jandiroba 62.5 7 7 12 Mackenzie Dern 53.5 8 9 8 Michelle Waterson 49.5 9 10 13 Angela Hill 47 10 18 4 Yan Xiaonan 45.5 11 8 7 Claudia Gadelha 42.5 12 11 Amanda Lemos 37 13 12 Emily Whitmire 35.5 14 13 Polyana Viana 35 15 14 Karolina Kowalkiewicz 31.5 16 15 10 Tecia Torres 29 17 17 15 Felice Herrig 24.5 18 16 Kay Hanson 22.5 19 19 9 Marina Rodriguez 22 20 20 Maryna Moroz 20 21 22 Brianna Van Buren 18 22 23 Loma Lookboonmee 13 23 24 16 Livia Renata Souza 12.5 24 26 Ashley Yoder 11.5 25 NR Cory McKenna 10 26 25 Randa Markos 8.5 27 27 Hannah Cifers 5.5 28 NR Kanako Murata 5 28 28 Mallory Martin 5 30 29 Mizuki Inoue 4.5 31 31 Aleksandra Albu 4 31 29 Miranda Granger 4 33 32 Ariane Carnelossi 0 33 32 Hannah Goldy 0 33 32 Jinh Yu Frey 0

Check Friday for our Pound for Pound Rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Related

View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Nov 30/20