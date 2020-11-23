Feb 11, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Holly Holm (red gloves fights Germaine de Randamie (blue gloves) during UFC 208 at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 479
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 159.5
3 3 6 Irene Aldana 83
4 5 4 Aspen Ladd 68
5 4 3 Holly Holm 66
6 6 Megan Anderson 61.5
7 7 8 Ketlen Vieira 60.5
8 8 10 Sara McMann 60
9 9 Nicco Montano 49.5
10 10 11 Marion Reneau 46
11 11 Jessica-Rose Clark 42
12 12 12 Lina Lansberg 36
13 13 13 Macy Chiasson 35
13 13 Sarah Moras 35
15 15 5 Raquel Pennington 31
16 16 14 Sijara Eubanks 28.5
17 17 Bea Malecki 27.5
18 18 Wu Yanan 27
19 19 Ashlee Evans-Smith 24.5
19 19 9 Yana Kunitskaya 24.5
21 21 Felicia Spencer 23
22 22 7 Julianna Pena 16
23 23 15 Pannie Kianzad 14
24 24 Bethe Correia 12
25 25 Karol Rosa 9.5
25 25 Tracy Cortez 9.5
27 27 Veronica Macedo 9
28 28 16 Julia Avila 8.5
29 30 Julija Stoliarenko 0
29 30 Norma Dumont 0
29 30 Sarah Alpar 0
29 30 Shanna Young 0
29 30 Stephanie Egger 0
29 30 Vanessa Melo 0
29 30 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

 

Check back Friday for our women’s flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

