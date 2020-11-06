There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Kamaru Usman
|497.5
|2
|2
|8
|Tyron Woodley
|312
|3
|3
|2
|Colby Covington
|310.5
|4
|NR
|4
|Leon Edwards
|289
|5
|NR
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|261
|6
|4
|Conor McGregor
|259
|7
|5
|3
|Gilbert Burns
|218
|8
|6
|5
|Jorge Masvidal
|204.5
|9
|7
|6
|Stephen Thompson
|182
|10
|8
|11
|Vicente Luque
|180
|11
|9
|15
|Anthony Pettis
|169
|12
|10
|10
|Neil Magny
|152
|13
|11
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|148.5
|14
|12
|9
|Michael Chiesa
|146
|15
|13
|Niko Price
|138
|16
|14
|Muslim Salikhov
|136.5
|17
|NR
|James Krause
|126.5
|18
|15
|Claudio Silva
|118.5
|19
|16
|12
|Geoff Neal
|116
|19
|16
|16
|Robbie Lawler
|116
|21
|18
|7
|Demian Maia
|113
|22
|20
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|104
|23
|21
|Warlley Alves
|103
|24
|22
|Alexey Kunchenko
|99
|25
|32
|Jake Matthews
|94.5
|25
|23
|Matt Brown
|94.5
|27
|24
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|94
|28
|25
|Li Jingliang
|92
|29
|26
|Randy Brown
|91
|30
|27
|Mike Perry
|90.5
|31
|28
|Belal Muhammad
|86
|32
|29
|14
|Nate Diaz
|85.5
|33
|30
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|80
|34
|33
|Alan Jouban
|67.5
|35
|35
|Daniel Rodriguez
|62.5
|36
|36
|Alex Morono
|60.5
|36
|36
|Dwight Grant
|60.5
|38
|38
|Khaos Williams
|60
|39
|39
|Song Kenan
|57
|40
|40
|Mickey Gall
|56
|41
|41
|Lyman Good
|55
|41
|NR
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|55
|43
|42
|Dhiego Lima
|54.5
|44
|44
|Bryan Barberena
|54
|44
|44
|Ramazan Emeev
|54
|46
|34
|Diego Sanchez
|52
|47
|46
|Peter Sobotta
|51.5
|48
|47
|Miguel Baeza
|49.5
|48
|47
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|49.5
|50
|49
|Tim Means
|48.5
|51
|50
|Takashi Sato
|45
|52
|51
|Sean Brady
|43
|53
|52
|Danny Roberts
|42
|54
|42
|Alex Oliveira
|35
|55
|53
|Michel Pereira
|33
|56
|54
|Mounir Lazeez
|30
|57
|55
|Nicolas Dalby
|27
|58
|56
|Laureano Staropoli
|23.5
|59
|57
|Christian Aguilera
|22.5
|60
|58
|David Zawada
|20
|60
|58
|Max Griffin
|20
|62
|60
|Jesse Ronson
|15
|63
|61
|Erik Koch
|12
|64
|61
|Court McGee
|10
|64
|66
|Jason Witt
|10
|66
|63
|Emil Meek
|7
|67
|66
|Carlos Condit
|5
|67
|64
|Matthew Semelsberger
|5
|69
|65
|Sergey Khandozhko
|4.5
|70
|66
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|0
|70
|66
|Anthony Ivy
|0
|70
|66
|Carlton Minus
|0
|70
|66
|Cole Williams
|0
|70
|66
|Gabriel Green
|0
|70
|66
|Niklas Stolze
|0
|70
|66
|Rhys McKee
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
