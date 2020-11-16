There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Henry Cejudo
|501
|2
|2
|1
|Petr Yan
|242.5
|3
|3
|2
|Aljamain Sterling
|229.5
|4
|5
|3
|Cory Sandhagen
|201.5
|5
|4
|4
|Marlon Moraes
|195.5
|6
|6
|11
|Dominick Cruz
|157
|7
|7
|16
|Marlon Vera
|148.5
|8
|8
|6
|Frankie Edgar
|135
|9
|9
|7
|Pedro Munhoz
|128
|10
|10
|12
|Rob Font
|126
|11
|11
|15
|Song Yadong
|112
|12
|12
|8
|Jose Aldo
|105
|13
|NR
|Brian Kelleher
|97
|14
|NR
|Ricky Simon
|96.5
|15
|15
|Casey Kenney
|96
|16
|14
|Raoni Barcelos
|75.5
|17
|16
|Eddie Wineland
|72.5
|18
|17
|Rani Yahya
|70.5
|19
|13
|Nathaniel Wood
|70
|20
|25
|Said Nurmagomedov
|68.5
|21
|18
|Urijah Faber
|64
|22
|19
|Alejandro Perez
|62
|23
|20
|Sean O’Malley
|60
|24
|21
|Luke Sanders
|59
|25
|22
|13
|Merab Dvalishvili
|57.5
|26
|24
|10
|Raphael Assuncao
|53.5
|27
|26
|Tyson Nam
|47.5
|28
|27
|Kyung Ho Kang
|37.5
|29
|28
|Mario Bautista
|34.5
|30
|46
|Miles Johns
|33
|31
|30
|Andre Ewell
|32.5
|32
|32
|Kyler Phillips
|29.5
|32
|32
|Montel Jackson
|29.5
|34
|28
|Louis Smolka
|26.5
|35
|34
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|26
|36
|35
|Chris Gutierrez
|25.5
|37
|NR
|Adrian Yanez
|25
|38
|38
|Enrique Barzola
|24
|39
|36
|Khalid Taha
|22.5
|40
|55
|Gustavo Lopez
|20
|41
|39
|Randy Costa
|19
|42
|40
|Davey Grant
|17.5
|43
|41
|Teruto Ishihara
|16.5
|44
|42
|Mark De La Rosa
|15.5
|45
|43
|Jack Shore
|14
|46
|44
|Hunter Azure
|13
|47
|45
|Danaa Batgerel
|10
|48
|46
|Benito Lopez
|9
|49
|48
|Heili Alateng
|8.5
|50
|49
|Cole Smith
|8
|50
|49
|Guido Cannetti
|8
|52
|51
|Frankie Saenz
|7.5
|52
|51
|Liu Pingyuan
|7.5
|54
|NR
|Nathan Maness
|5
|54
|55
|Tony Gravely
|5
|54
|78
|Tony Kelley
|5
|57
|NR
|Anthony Birchak
|4.5
|57
|53
|Felipe Colares
|4.5
|57
|53
|Irwin Rivera
|4.5
|60
|NR
|Geraldo de Freitas
|4
|61
|55
|Aaron Phillips
|0
|61
|55
|Ali AlQaisi
|0
|61
|55
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|61
|55
|Cameron Else
|0
|61
|NR
|Cody Durden
|0
|61
|55
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|61
|55
|Gabriel Silva
|0
|61
|55
|Jerome Rivera
|0
|61
|55
|John Castaneda
|0
|61
|55
|Journey Newson
|0
|61
|NR
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|61
|NR
|Mark Striegl
|0
|61
|55
|Martin Day
|0
|61
|55
|Ode Osbourne
|0
|61
|55
|Timur Valiev
|0
|61
|36
|Trevin Jones
|0
|61
|NR
|Victor Rodriguez
|0
Check back Friday for our flyweight rankings
View the original article on MMA Manifesto: UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Nov 16/20